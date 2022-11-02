Defunct garbage hauler Raccoon Refuse Garbage Service Inc. has been found in contempt for failing to comply with a court order to clean up its Sparta Township transfer station.
Judge Francis Schultz granted the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) contempt petition against Raccoon Refuse and its owner, Ernest Sell, following a six-minute hearing Tuesday afternoon in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Neither Sell nor any representative of Raccoon Refuse appeared at the hearing.
Tuesday’s ruling means Raccoon was found in contempt of the court’s Sept. 13 order for cleanup by Sept. 27. DEP then filed a contempt petition with the court Oct. 7.
Steve Wells, an investigator with DEP’s Meadville regional office, testified he served the contempt petition documents on Sell at Sell’s home on Oct. 14. Neither Sell nor Raccoon filed a response to the contempt petition with the court.
Under a new order issued Tuesday by Schultz, Raccoon is to remove and properly dispose of all waste at a lawfully permitted disposal facility within seven days of the new order.
Raccoon is required to provide DEP with proper disposal receipts for all the waste removed with 12 days, the order states.
If Raccoon doesn’t properly dispose of the waste and provide proper disposal receipts, Sell or another representative will be required to be present at the transfer station during the entire cleanup until completed.
Raccoon also is not permitted to sell or convey any property without clearing itself of contempt or further court order.
The court also may enter a judgment against Raccoon for reimbursement of all costs and fees associated with the DEP’s cleanup of the site.
In August, DEP petitioned county court to enforce a department field order requiring Raccoon Refuse to clean up its transfer station.
Raccoon Refuse abruptly halted all its garbage hauling operations Aug. 15, leaving 14,000 customers in northwestern Pennsylvania — including municipalities and individuals — without contracted garbage service.
An Aug. 16 DEP inspection of the transfer station found multiple violations at the site.
A DEP field order issued Aug. 16 and served on Sell that day required Raccoon to remove all waste from its transfer station and properly dispose of it within 48 hours. Raccoon then had an additional five days to submit disposal receipts to the department for all the waste removed.
DEP petitioned county court for enforcement on Aug. 19 after a department inspection that same day found trash still wasn’t removed. Subsequent inspections on both Sept. 8 and 12 found some of the trash had been removed, but not all of it as required.
