Some customers of the now-defunct Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services Inc. might be eligible for a refund of refuse service paid for but not delivered — but only if they paid electronically.
Raccoon Refuse of Mill Village notified its municipal clients via email on Monday that it was out of business effective immediately, leaving municipalities and individual customers searching for alternatives.
Customers might be eligible for a refund for services paid, according to an official of TrashBilling.com, the Waterbury Center, Vermont, company that handled electronic bill processing for Raccoon Refuse.
Only those Raccoon customers who paid through the website or had automatic electronic payment set up are eligible for a refund, John Henly, TrashBilling.com’s manager of billing, said Wednesday.
Refunds may be requested by email with “Raccoon Customer” in the subject line of the email.
The email needs to include the 12-digit identification number, the date of payment, the amount of refund and the total of the full payment, Henly told The Meadville Tribune. Customers also should include a contact name and phone number.
Refund requests are to be sent to tbilling@trashbilling.com.
“We’re getting about five calls a minute,” Henly said of the volume of requests for Raccoon refunds. “This has absolutely crippled us. Raccoon Refuse had about 14,000 customers (in northwest Pennsylvania).”
TrashBilling.com is a 50-person company that handles billing in all 50 states, according to Henly.
Eligible electronic payment customers should see a refund show up in their bank accounts within 10 business days.
“It’s our (financial) obligation — we have to refund people. and we will have to pursue Raccoon,” Henly said. “The emails will take three to four days to process and then three to four days to have the refund electronically.”
Raccoon customers who paid by check, money order or cash cannot be given a refund, according to Henly. Those who paid by check should contact their financial institution, he added.
