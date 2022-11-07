Twenty veterans will be awarded Quilts of Valor during a special ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Through a Veteran's Eye observance on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11.
The quilts are made by members of the Crawford County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Stitchers of Valor.
The local chapter was organized by Collene Munn of Meadville in April of 2018. The first quilt was awarded locally in May of that year.
Since it was founded, the local chapter has awarded 415 quilts to local veterans from all branches of the military.
Munn said the quilts are awarded to bring comfort to veterans who have been affected by their service. She said some people think is is only for those who were in battle, but the group believes that every veteran was affected — either through providing support for those who went overseas or by losing a friend or family member in a war.
Munn explains that the mechanic who worked on vehicles or the person who processed paperwork so people go to their destination were important in the missions.
Veterans chosen to receive the quilts are nominated from somebody. Anyone can nominate a veteran to receive a quilt. Local nominations can be sent to Munn at 183 Park Ave., Meadville, PA, 16335.
Veterans from other areas across the United States may be nominated through the Pennsylvania Stitchers of Valor at www.qovf.org.
Quilts are awarded free of charge.
Munn said each quilt costs between $200 and $250 each. She said the cost of the batting used for the inside of the quilts went from $85 a bolt to $187 a bolt in the past year. Each bolt makes 13 quilts.
Each quilt has a different design and is made by local volunteers. There are 40 local quilters registered on the national list, but not all are active.
The quilters meet monthly to cut, sew and join together the pieces of the quilt. Some members measure, others cut and still others do the actual sewing and quilting. Once the quilt is complete, a piece of material with the recipient's name and date is sewn into the corner as a reminder of the presentation.
During the presentation, a brief biography of each veteran is read. Munn then details the meaning of each layer of the quilt. The quilt is then draped over the shoulders of the recipient with a member of the quilting group joined by a family member or friend of the veteran.
Munn said she is involved in the program because she believes in using the talents God gave her to reach out and help a veteran who may be going through a rough time.
The Quilts of Valor do not have fund-raising events. Munn said the costs are paid through donations from area veterans' groups and individuals.
Quilts of Valor does participate in the Crawford Gives and the Palmiero-Toyota Give Back program, which provides funds. All donations are used locally, she added.
Munn has several more ceremonies already scheduled before the end of the year.
Quilts can be awarded in a private ceremony or in public ceremonies, such as the one on Veteran's Day.
More information about the program will be available during the Through a Veteran's Eyes observance.
