WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Fifteen chairs lined the front of the sanctuary of New Beginnings Church of God on Saturday morning. Each had a folded quilt — ready to be awarded to a veteran during a Quilts of Valor ceremony.
At the end of the ceremony, 45 minutes later, a veteran was seated in each chair — wrapped in the quilt and given a hug from a member of the Pennsylvania Stitches of Valor and from a family member.
The quilts are all different and all hand made and given to provide warmth, comfort and a reminder of the support from the family and community when the veteran is having a tough day.
One of the quilts was the 500th quilt made and awarded to local veterans since the local chapter started six years ago. One year the group didn’t do quilts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlie Castelluccio of Titusville was the recipient of the 500th quilt.
Collene Munn, leader of the group, chose him from among the recipients as one way to honor him for all the work he continues to do on behalf of veterans.
Castelluccio served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973; in fact, he celebrated his 21st birthday on the Mekong River in Vietnam.
He also served in Naples, Italy, and at the South Pole.
Castelluccio is active in the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Titusville and is a member of the honor guard. He also volunteers with the Disabled American Veterans and has driven veterans 3,569 miles to medical appointments — a total of 2,130 hours of driving, Munn said.
He also is a member of the 28th District Prisoner of War Patriot Guard and the Christian Motorcycle Association, serving as chaplain — and was named Chaplain of the Year for 2009 and 2010.
He also serves as assistant pastor at a local church.
Munn said after she chose him to be the recipient of the 500th quilt, she talked with John Amato, a local veteran who helps with the Quilts of Valor presentation, and with Phil Davis of Post 52 of the Vietnam Veterans, and they agreed Castelluccio was an excellent choice for the honor.
Castelluccio said he was both “honored and excited” before the ceremony. He said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and understands the meaning of the quilt bringing comfort during bad days.
“I will cherish it forever,” he said, clutching the quilt to his chest.
Along with reading short informational sketches about each veteran, Munn explained the history of the Quilts of Valor and what they represent.
She said 20 years ago a mother, whose son was serving in Iraq, had a dream about a soldier being comforted by a quilt on a bad day. From there, the national program started; to date, 343,365 quilts have been awarded.
In 2016, Munn made two quilts for her niece and her husband, who were retiring from the military.
Shortly after that she was contacted by the national group to make three more and realized she couldn’t do it alone.
A member of the Free Spirits Quilt Guild, she took the idea to the members, and in 2017 they chose the Quilts of Valor for their service project.
Other organizations and individuals wanted to help and the Pennsylvania Stitches of Valor was formed.
Munn actually conducted three ceremonies Saturday to award the quilts.
She had three ceremonies because the national office said no ceremony should have more than 25 recipients since some veterans are not comfortable in large crowds.
By the conclusion of the third ceremony, 518 veterans have been awarded the quilts since 2017.
Each one is colorful and with a different pattern so no two are alike, Munn said.
She noted each quilt has three layers. The top represents the support of the community and individuals. The middle batting provides the hope it will bring warmth, comfort and peace, especially on bad days. The back represents the strength from family, the community and others.
The stitches on the quilt are done with love, gratitude and tears, according to Munn.
She said the quilters know that “freedom is not free” as she offered thanks to each of the 15 veterans and their families.
In addition to Castelluccio, the other veterans who received flags were:
• Daniel Mansfield, Navy
• Rodney Barton, Army
• Terry Barton, Marines
• Roger Seeley, Marines
• Charles Provost, Navy
• Larry Gorby, Marines
• Charles Phillips
• Daryl Eccles, Navy
• Gregory Geer, Army
• Gerald Smith, Air Force
• Gregory Fields, Army
• Gary Kearns, Army
• James Young, Air Force
• David Green, Navy
Munn got emotional and shed a few tears before the awarding of the 500th quilt.
She said she was reminded by a veteran “there is no I in team” and expressed her gratitude to all the quilters for their work, and especially to her husband, Tim, for all he does to support the group.
Kathy Winters, a member of the quilting group, comforted Munn while presenting her with flowers to say thank you.
Others who participated included Kim Green, whose father was one of the recipients of a quilt, and her son Cody, who sang the national anthem, as well as the color guard from Post 52 Vietnam Veterans.
The Pennsylvania Stitchers meets the first Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saegertown United Methodist Church. Anyone is welcome to join.
• To nominate a veteran to be awarded a quilt: Contact Munn at (814) 333-8595.
