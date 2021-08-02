It's a community event in Meadville, and a long line has formed.
Is it for a tasty treat or a giveaway of some kind? More likely it is the line of eager children and patient parents waiting for the whimsical and colorful, and often intricate, creations of local balloon artist and magician Magic Steve, known formally as Stephen Bennett.
Bennett, who grew up in Meadville and resides in Edinboro, had his first birthday party gig in 1996 at his physics teacher's son's birthday party and has performed ever since. He will be at Meadville's next Second Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. The Tribune learned a bit more about the man behind the magic. His story contains a clown, a balloon biker, a little luck and a lot of practice.
Q: How did you get interested in magic and balloon art?
A: I first became interested in performing and magic when I was given a magic kit as a Christmas gift in 1983. My mother and aunt helped me learn enough to perform for my kindergarten class. The time with my mother and aunt were very special to me. The experience of entertaining at age 5 was thrilling.
Q: How did you learn magic and ballooning?
A: I didn't perform again until summer of '89 at a summer camp talent show. … I tried to perform stand-up comedy. I experienced the same thrill from my kindergarten performance. From then on, I was hooked on performing.
When I got to high school, I began volunteering and performing at the local Meadville theaters. Academy, MCA, MCT, took a number of improvisational comedy classes, and open mic night at the MCA's Blue Planet. I also joined the Meadville Speech and Debate team and learned to juggle.
I was juggling in between rounds at a Speech and Debate competition. A young lady started juggling with me. While juggling, she explained that she was a juggler and puppeteer at Waldameer. After a little more conversation, she said she could get me an interview. She was true to her word and set up an interview May of '96.
To me, this job sounded incredible but I was unsure of my skills and equipment. I wanted to get the job but this was before the internet. So I did what everybody did. I looked up juggling in the Meadville yellow pages. ... and nothing. However, the Erie yellow pages had one listing — The Wizard of Awes — a brick-and-mortar magic shop that sold juggling, magic and balloon supplies.
My first trip, I left with full bags and an empty wallet. … This new world is so interesting. What made it more interesting is my best friend took an interest. It became a bit of a competition. For the next six months, we spent our Saturdays learning magic and the rest of the week trying to one-up each other.
The day of the interview arrived and I was prepared. I could juggle clubs, 3, and 4 ball patterns, make a dozen quick balloons, and had at least 20 tricks that I could perform on the spot. Tragically, I couldn't accept the job due to not having transportation. I consider preparation for the interview as life changing. I learned a lot and took that with me to Clarion University.
Out of college, I performed at a handful of kids parties. … I attended Squeeze the Clown's clown college, Squeeze U. Shortly after graduation, I was contacted to perform walk-around magic Mondays at Ponderosa Steak House. The magic was well received but the balloons were the crowd favorite.
Then, summer of 2010, a miracle happened. I was at "We Love Erie Days" when I spotted a woman on a bicycle wearing a large balloon hat on top of her helmet. I asked her who made it, and she replied, "I did." She immediately got off her bike and opened her saddle bag. Inside was around 2,000 neatly packed color coded balloons. "I'm Jaime the Balloon Biker. I'm traveling the country on my bicycle, making balloons, and promoting bike safety."
She explained this, while effortlessly making an intricate balloon turtle. ... A rather large crowd had formed to get a glimpse. Moments later, the sky was filled with fireworks and my mind was thoroughly blown.
It was the response doing walk around magic combined with Jaime the Balloon Biker's reality shifting demonstration of mastery and kindness, along with her feat of strength and endurance, that shaped my decision to really learn balloon sculpting as an art form and source of entertainment.
Q: What balloon designs are the most requested and what are your favorites?
A: Balloons most requested are unicorns for girls and glowing light sabers for boys. My favorite is the balloon turtle.
Q: What do you find most rewarding about your work?
A: I find the most rewarding part of my job is the happiness it brings. Giving people balloons or performing a comedy magic routine creates moments of pure joy.