The COVID-19 pandemic may have shut down arts organizations and limited artistic showings and performances, but it could not shut down creativity.
Still, the arts community certainly has struggled to be able to stay in business.
Locally, Meadville Council on the Arts (MCA) is meeting those challenges, evidenced by its current glow-in-the-dark drawing exhibit called "Luminiscent" at its Heeschen Gallery on the second floor of the Meadville Market House, 910 Market St.
The show opened with a livestream event last weekend. The Tribune caught up with Gallery Director Shawn Washburn to talk about the project, the gallery, and how the pandemic has affected the local arts scene.
Q: Where did the idea for "Luminescent" come from?
A: Most ideas do not come from a single source. There are usually multiple loose ideas, obstacles to navigate — both practical and philosophical — and challenges to solve. As these coalesce, an aesthetic concept will come into focus. For "Luminescent," there were multiple sources that made this idea whole: Young aspiring local artists looking for a creative home and the desire on my part to create unique opportunities for them. To offer an exhibition unseen in Meadville by revealing the process of making art. The influence of technology and traditional media by incorporating drawing with UV sensitive ink and black lights. The fleeting quality of life as expressed in Tibetan Sand Mandala. The cultural discussion of walls; how walls divide us and the question of how can a wall bring us together.
Q: How can people still experience it if they missed the livestream?
A: If you missed us streaming live you can see the replays on Twitch for 14 days after the broadcast. Also, you will soon be able to see highlights of all three broadcasts on YouTube. Additionally, we are opening up the gallery in an unconventional way. Limited viewing during the day and random viewings at night, when the walls in their entirety are visible.
Q: The arts community has struggled with the closures due to the pandemic. How is MCA and the gallery managing during this time?
A: One of the overlooked components of what an artist does is problem-solving. Artists historically face challenges and find solutions. In fact, I would go so far as to say that “struggle” is the oxygen artists breathe. During the closure we took advantage of the time to brainstorm the programs we offer and make changes to the gallery space. We now have an art studio for production of art in a more efficient exhibition space.
Q: How do you feel the arts can help people during this time especially?
A: The arts are what make us fundamentally human. We tend to overlook this because art is everywhere. From the clothes you wear to the chair you sit in to the car you drive to work, someone has had a hand in its design and aesthetic creation. Think about it: When you’re picking out a new coffee maker you’re not thinking about which one brews a better cup of coffee. You’re looking at its sleek retro design or its color and how it will compliment your kitchen decor. We tend to lean towards form over function. We’ve also developed our educational programming to enhance and enrich all the arts; performance, literary, dance, movement, visual and arts education.
Q: What plans do you and the MCA have for the gallery for 2021?
A: The gallery is now a hybrid space for art production and art exhibition, a place to see art and a chance to witness the process. We will be offering portfolio review and portfolio building workshops for students pursuing art school. A guest artist exhibition is in the works, pairing with a local artist. We’re looking forward to utilizing projectable visual media for upcoming shows. The production of custom-made T-shirts this spring. Definitely be on the lookout for our innovative summer school art program, “Open Spaces.” In two weeks time we begin our long-running after school art program, “Where the Heart Needs Art,” and we will be holding an exhibition of finished works from those spring classes.
Q: You were a working artist in New York City for 25 years. What inspires you as an artist living back in your hometown of Meadville for a few years now?
A: Nature, solitude and the history of the area are obvious inspirations, but it’s also the kindness of people and their generosity to share their creative skills. There is so much talent here, and the ability to collaborate with all this talent is what really inspires me. I’ve heard that there are those that think I might be trying to make this space like New York. That’s simply incorrect. Like mixing paint, I am taking my life experiences growing up in Meadville and my skill set from living in New York and merging that with local talent into something new. What color is that? You’ll have to come up and see.