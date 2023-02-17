CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — After a presentation Monday on the initial findings of a system-wide building capacity study, PENNCREST School Board members said they hoped to outline the district’s next steps, which will likely include formation of a citizens’ advisory committee.
A few details emerged during and after the board’s voting meeting Thursday, again held in the Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School auditorium, but many questions remained unanswered.
“I thought we were going to be further but we have a lot of questions on our part,” board member Tim Brown said regarding the plan for what to do next. “We will begin putting in place the citizens committee at the March meeting and this is something that could be used as an excellent tool for us and the PENNCREST community.”
Brown said he hoped the committee would “be about ideas and solutions.”
But pinning down the proposed committee’s purpose and the nature of the problems it was supposed to solve proved difficult.
Asked after the meeting if he could comment on what the citizens’ committee would do, Superintendent Tim Glasspool said, “No.”
“We’re still formulating it,” he added. “I’m not sure what the board wants to do at this time. I think it’s very clear they’re not sure what they want to do.”
Brown, who has taken the lead regarding the proposed committee in this week’s meetings, confirmed Glasspool’s assessment after the meeting.
“I don’t know,” he said regarding whether the committee would focus on how to best make use of the district’s buildings. Part of what the board hopes to learn from the citizens’ committee are the issues that citizens want the board to address, according to Brown, and that process will start when the board meets March 13 for its monthly work session.
“What do you want to relay to us? What are we missing?” Brown said, offering examples of the questions board members hope to have residents address.
The formation of a citizens’ advisory committee was recommended Monday by consultant Jon Thomas as part of his presentation on the initial findings of a study to assess building usage in the district. Those findings, Thomas told the board Monday, show that on average the district’s three high schools — Cambridge Springs, Saegertown and Maplewood — are operating at 37 percent of capacity. The operating capacity for most secondary schools, he added, ranges from about 60 percent to 80 percent.
“We need people from the area first to tell us what the problems are and then unbiased solutions,” board President Luigi DeFrancesco said after the meeting. “We need somebody with real solutions that will satisfy the citizens.”
Asked what problems the solutions were meant to address, DeFrancesco said, “Whatever problems we got. ... First you’ve got to find what the problem is.”
One of the problems, he added, is that the district does not utilize “all of its schools to the max,” but the advisory committee will address more than that.
Regarding the potential makeup of the committee, Brown said it would likely consist of three residents from each of the district’s three attendance zones as well as an employee representative from each of the district’s school buildings. He added that another reason to delay offering a more specific plan was to allow the district to develop a policy governing the committee’s work “so we do this all right.”
“We’re not going to not do it 100 percent,” he said.
While details on the problems to be addressed by the committee were scarce, the overall question facing the committee, the school board and the district as a whole is a familiar one for those focused on the critical importance of education, according to DeFrancesco.
“Is the money we spend going to the right place?” he asked.
