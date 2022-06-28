Qualifying PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP) account owners will receive a $100 account deposit, the state announced Monday.
In addition, all PA 529 GSP account owners’ asset-based fees will be waived for the fiscal year, beginning Friday. The deposit and fee waivers are being funded by PA 529 GSP surplus earnings.
To be eligible for the $100 deposit, a PA 529 GSP account must have a minimum of $100 in contributions as of Thursday. Account earnings do not count toward the qualifying $100.
There are nearly 110,000 PA 529 GSP accounts with $2.2 billion already saved for future postsecondary education expenses, according to state officials.
Account earnings are based on college tuition inflation rates, and families can select the tuition credit rate they wish to save at, whether that’s a community college or an Ivy League university. Saving at today’s credit rate will cover the same credit in the future.
PA 529 College and Career Savings Program accounts are designed to help Pennsylvania families steadily and strategically save for future educational expenses.
Two plans are available from the state treasury: the PA 529 GSP, which allows families to save at today’s tuition rates to meet tomorrow’s tuition costs, and the Morningstar Silver Rated PA 529 Investment Plan, which offers a variety of investment options.
PA 529 plans have significant state and federal tax advantages and can be used for a wide variety of qualifying technical, collegiate, apprenticeship and K-12 educational expenses.
• More information: Visit pa529.com or call (800) 440-4000.
