The start of the project to rehabilitate and expand the multi-purpose trail near the spillway in Pymatuning State Park is expected to start later this month.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the PennDOT said Friday work will begin July 26, weather permitting, and will be completed in the summer of 2022.
Work includes resurfacing the existing Pymatuning Spillway Trail from Fries Road past the Spillway Overlook to Hartstown Road. A new section of trail will be constructed from Hartstown Road to South Chestnut Street in Linesville Borough. Once complete, the trail will be increase from just over one mile long to more than three miles long.
The project will also include the relocation and repurposing of the historic Messerall Truss Bridge. It will be removed and dismantled at its current location in Oil Creek Township rehabilitated at a workshop, and reassembled with a wooden deck at Pymatuning State Park.
The metal bowstring through truss bridge, which once carried Messerall Road over Pine Creek, was constructed in 1876 and has been closed since 1987. In its new location, the bridge will carry the multi-use trail over Linesville Creek.
Though the majority of the work will be done off-road, motorists may encounter traffic controlled by flaggers. Sections of the trail and the lot near the spillway will be closed to pedestrians and bicyclists temporarily during portions of the construction.
The contractor for the $2.28 million project is Horizon Construction Group of Sandy Lake.
This project is considered Phase 1 of the plan to expand the Pymatuning Spillway Trail. The next phase includes a new trail that runs from South Chestnut Street to Townline Road.
Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Crawford County box then choosing the Pymatuning State Park Trail Project tile. The DCNR will also share information on their Pymatuning State Park Facebook page.