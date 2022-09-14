LINESVILLE — A 146-year-old bridge once used by pedestrians to cross a creek in eastern Crawford County soon will be used by bicyclists and pedestrians to cross a creek in western Crawford County.
The Messerall Truss Bridge was built in 1876 and it once carried Messerall Road over Pine Creek in Oil Creek Township. However, the bridge was closed in 1987 due to deterioration.
The bridge will see new life in the opposite end of the county after undergoing a major rehabilitation. It is expected to be placed over Linesville Creek on Thursday.
Work on the bridge was being done on one side of Linesville Creek on Tuesday while representatives of agencies involved in the Pymatuning State Park Trail Extension Project gave an update on the program.
The bridge will be located along a new portion of the multi-use trail outside Linesville and will be used by bicyclists and pedestrians near Pymatuning Reservoir. It will allow for travel from Fries Road past the Spillway overlook to Hartstown Road and along a new section of trail that runs to South Chestnut Street, according to officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
The length of the pathway will increase from just over 1 mile to more than 3 miles and will result in safe access to park visitor centers, school and connections with Route 6 and Bicycle Route Y.
“This project offered a unique and important opportunity for PennDOT and DCNR to partner for the benefit of various communities all at once,” said Brian McNulty, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 1 executive. “The DCNR was able to enhance a popular stretch of trail that users have been requesting for a long time. Crawford County was able to pass on a closed bridge so it could be preserved in a new location. and PennDOT was able to facilitate the sometimes complicated construction process that accompanies historic structures and trail creation for the benefit of the community here in Linesville, as well as the hundreds of visitors the park receives every year.”
Dan Bickel, superintendent of Pymatuning State Park, praised DCNR and PennDOT officials for the “fantastic job” they did on the project. He said Pymatuning gets 4 million visitors each year and the Spillway, 400,000. Tourists have said their No. 1 priority is more hiking trails, he noted.
Dawn Schilling, project manager, and Brian Creighton, president of Horizon Corporation of Sandy Lake (contractor for the project), also spoke at the event.
Schilling said it was a unique project in using a historical bridge for part of the trail.
The bridge was used by Crawford County and was given by the county for the project. It was hoisted by crane on Aug. 10, 2021, and removed from its abutment in one piece. It was partially dismantled at a nearby landing area and then taken to Lockhart Ironworks in Logan, Ohio, to be rehabilitated. It took 3,000 hot rivets to complete the rehab project of the 23,000-pound bridge.
Schilling said historic preservation regulations were followed and the bridge is still about 90 percent original.
Crawford County Commissioner Chris Soff spoke briefly, noting the county was proud to be part of the cooperative effort.
Once the bridge is in place, it will be fitted with a wooden deck and open for public use again.
“Having these historical trusses go into place at Pymatuning State Park is the crowning accomplishment of a spectacular collaboration between the departments and the county and brings to fruition a project that has been long desired by our visitors who come from across the tri-state area,” said State Parks Director John Hallas. “The DCNR and our Pymatuning State Park staff are proud to be the caretakers of apiece of Crawford County history for years to come and excited to see the trail wind its way into Linesville.”
The project started in July 2021 and is expected to be completed in October.
The contract cost is $2,289,000.
