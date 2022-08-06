ANDOVER, Ohio — Pymatuning Lake Fest, one of the biggest and longest-running festivals in Ashtabula County, Ohio, returns today and Sunday.
Families looking for a great way to spend the weekend and enjoy fireworks won’t want to miss the Pymatuning Lake Festival, which is back for the first time since 2019.
The Pymatuning State Park main beach area (located at 5354 Pymatuning Lake Road, Andover, Ohio), south of the Route 85 causeway, is the staging area for the large event featuring artisans and crafters, continuous entertainment both days, games, a children’s sand castle building contest, pontoon boat rides provided by Pymatuning Boat Rentals, food concessions and contests for all ages.
The event is fun for the entire family, and this year’s festival will have a large turnout of crafters, commercial booths and great food. Already more than 85 vendors have signed up, with more coming in.
The Lake Fest draws upward of 15,000 to 18,000 people over the two days. Families can come to the event, bask in the summer weather and enjoy the beautiful lake.
Musicians from around the region are among the stage performers. Musicians include Stephan Ault Acoustic, Aphrodite’s Hero, MMAD, Epic, Brett Allen Morgan (country) and L Street Railroad today.
On Sunday, stop in for Firmly Grounded (Christian), Neil Diamond Tribute, Dawn Savage Band, The Sounds of Elvis by Jim Felix (tribute), and the band Encore.
The Pymatuning Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to be able to provide this family festival with the help of sponsors and Pymatuning-area businesses.
“As always, we are looking forward to bringing lots of great live entertainment, kids’ activities, crafters and vendors, pontoon boat rides, a variety of food, and, of course, fireworks on Saturday night to everyone,” Chamber President Lara Reibold said.
All weekend, Pymatuning Lake Festival will also offer bounce house/inflatables, four-feet glider raffle, craft show, food concessions, kids’ activities, live entertainment, Euro Bungee jumping (Sunday only), duck pond, Chalk on the Walk, face painting, kids’ ceramics and pontoon boat rides by Pymatuning Boat Rental.
The entrance to the festival grounds will be south on Pymatuning Lake Road, not off the causeway highway; the causeway is an exit-only route. There is a donation requested at the ticket gates for visitors.
Hours for the Lake Fest are 10 a.m. to dusk today, with a fireworks finale at about 9 p.m. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. An all-day wristband for most kids’ activities is $10, and most of the other activities are free. All dogs must be on a leash.
There are numerous activities and events around the lake at the same time of the festival.
• More information: Visit facebook.com/PareaCOC or PymatuningAreaChamber.org.
Schedule
Today
10 a.m. — National anthem from Jim Felix
10-11 a.m. — Stephan Ault Acoustic
10 a.m. — Sand castle building
11 a.m. to noon — Realm of the Reptile
12:30-1:30 p.m. — Aphrodite’s Hero
12 p.m. — Pool noodle animals
1 p.m. — Hula hoop contest
1:45-2:45 p.m. — MMAD
2 p.m. — Bubbles and wands
2:30 p.m. — Sand castle judging
3 p.m. — Sack races
3:15-4:15 p.m. — Epic
4 p.m. — Water balloon toss
5 p.m. — Children’s pizza eating contest
6 p.m. — Sand art
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Brett Allen Morgan (country)
7 p.m. — Cupcake walk
8 p.m. — Limbo contest
8-9 p.m. — L Street Railroad
9 p.m. — Fireworks
Sunday
10-11 a.m. — Firmly Grounded (Christian)
11-11:30 a.m. — Church services with Pastor Paige Boyer
10 a.m. — Sand castle building
10:30 a.m. — Chalk on the walk
11 a.m. — Kids’ crafts, sun catchers
12-1 p.m. — Neil Diamond tribute
12 p.m. — Pool noodle animals
1 p.m. — Sack races
1 p.m. — Car cruise
1:30 p.m. — Sand castle judging
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Dawn Savage Band
2 p.m. — Bubbles and wands
2:45-3:45 p.m. — The Sounds of Elvis by Jim Felix
3 p.m. — Watermelon eating contest
4:15-5:15 p.m. — Encore
4 p.m. — Water balloon toss
