The Pymatuning Lake Association will host a crappie tournament Saturday.
Organizers said it will be a team tournament with one or two anglers making up a team.
Entry fee is $45. All crappie must be caught during tournament hours of 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Weigh-in and late registration will take place at Pymatuning Lake Association’s pavilion at the Espyville Boat Launch. Late registration is from 6 to 8 a.m. Saturday.
• More information: Call (724) 418-1501, email Pymalakeassoc@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.