Join Pymatuning State Park environmental education staff on an eagle tour March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon, to learn of the remarkable comeback of this majestic raptor.
Participants will caravan and tour the park and surrounding areas to observe mature and immature bald eagles. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. The park has a limited number of binoculars to borrow. Be prepared for some walking over uneven terrain.
No registration is required. Meet at the Environmental Learning Classroom, 15573 Marina Drive, Jamestown.
• More information: Contact Emily Borcz at eborcz@pa.gov or (724) 932-3142, extension 106.
