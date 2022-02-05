JAMESTOWN — Pymatuning Deer Park will retire endangered species and a bear that has been a longtime attraction to settle a lawsuit brought by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF).
The animal rights agencies had claimed that animals protected under the Endangered Species Act have endured mistreatment at the park.
PETA said the park was ordered to retire birds, lemurs and three big cats, along with Bosco, a bear who has been kept in the zoo for several years.
The animals will be moved into the custody of The Wild Animal Sanctuary, a Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries-accredited wildlife sanctuary.
Bosco will be shifted to one of the facility’s now-vacated big-cat enclosures. Also shifted to other facilities will be a tiger, two lions, two ringtailed lemurs, a military macaw and a blue-and-gold macaw which bonded, and a Mikado pheasant.
“At The Wild Animal Sanctuary, these rescued animals will be able to stretch their wings and legs, experience naturalistic habitats, and finally enjoy their lives,” said PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet. “PETA celebrates this move and won’t give up until every animal at this roadside zoo is moved to a proper home that meets their needs.”
The complaint, filed in April in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh, contends that Pymatuning Deer Park, 804 E. Jamestown Road, mistreated more than 200 animals.
Rachelle Sankey, who owns the park and was named in the lawsuit, has denied the accusations.
“We are not commenting on active litigation,” said Sankey’s attorney, Jonathan Steele, of Steele Schneider law firm in Pittsburgh.
The complaint alleges that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has cited the park on several occasions.
In the suit, PETA and ALDF accuse the deer park of failing to supply appropriate veterinary care to a tiger who was shot, and died without receiving an exam.
The suit also states that an injured lion was trapped in a substandard holding area during the shooting incident and for about two months after having been attacked by another lion. The lion was attacked multiple times and was permanently injured.
Shortly after PETA and ALDF notified the deer park of their intent to sue in December, a bearcat and a lemur named Lola were killed in a fire caused by an electric heater, Peet said.
Pymatuning Deer Park, however, is focused on having a great opening for the 2022 season, and appreciates the notes of support they have received from their loyal visitors, Steele said.
“As always, the park is constantly working to improve the experience for visitors and care for the animals,” Steele said. “They look forward to welcoming visitors this spring.”