CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A debate over purchasing library books for Cambridge Springs Elementary School grew heated at Monday's meeting of PENNCREST School Board.
Board Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco voiced opposition to the purchase, citing the cost and the possibility of getting the books digitally through the iPads provided to students. The purchase from Follett School Solutions totals $4,429.81 and includes 253 books.
"Why are we buying all these books?" he asked. "It's a lot of money we're spending."
DeFrancesco said the books on the list could potentially be gotten cheaper digitally, and questioned how many kids go into the library and how many books get checked out of it.
Board member Tim Brown, however, pushed back against the suggestion.
"I want books in the library for kids to pick up, to hold, to feel and to read," he said.
David Valesky, another board member, said he thought DeFrancesco had a "valid point" but was unsure of how much of a savings it would be to get the books digitally.
DeFrancesco continued to push his argument, and said that part of the reason the board started supplying students with iPads was to stop using textbooks.
"We don't need paper books anymore," he said, a comment which drew reaction from other board members and those in the audience.
Brown argued the point, saying it was never explicitly stated the iPads were meant to replace the use of books wholesale. Brown and DeFrancesco began talking over one another and raising their voices until the latter used his gavel to call for order.
Board member Robert Gulick said if DeFrancesco did not want to purchase the books he should vote against the measure at the voting meeting which will be held today.
According to a May 10, 2013, article in the Tribune, PENNCREST School Board members unanimously approved a one-to-one iPad initiative for students in seventh through 12th grade. Part of the reason for the purchase was to avoid the cost of replacing physical textbooks in the math and English subjects, though the devices were also intended as a resource for other subjects as well without explicitly replacing their textbooks.
The PENNCREST board meets tonight at 7 at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School.
