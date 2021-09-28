It's almost time for the pumpkin drop.
The 30th Fall Pumpkin Fest will return next weekend at Conneaut Lake Park.
Hours are Oct. 8 from 2 to 7 p.m.; Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The highlight of the festival — the giant pumpkin drop — is scheduled for 5 p.m. that Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Fall Pumpkin Fest Parade will be held in downtown Conneaut Lake on Water Street at 10 a.m. Oct. 9.
Admission to the festival is $5 for everyone over 12. There will be a $5 parking fee.
Organizers said there will be 150 vendors that include regional crafters and artists, food, nonprofits and commercial vendors.
Entertainment will feature Elvis impersonator Jim Felix, The Bellairs, Brett Allen Morgan, Vegas Band and Erie Heights Brass Ensemble.
Returning is the pumpkin trebuchet (catapult). The “iron lever” will catapult a pumpkin 400 to 500 feet every 15 minutes starting at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 10.
The Judith Hughes Scholarship Raffle will have over 50 baskets to choose from. Hughes, the founder of the Fall Pumpkin Fest, passed away in June.
The pumpkin painting tent will be open every day and there will be a pumpkin painting contest.
Twenty food vendors will offer a wide variety of delicious food such as funnel cakes, hot sandwiches, gyros, fries, ice cream and pumpkin sweets.
On Oct. 10, a car cruise will be held as a part of Fall Pumpkin Fest in the park near the lake.
The amusement rides will be operating. All-day wristbands will be sold for $10.