Wondering what to do with seasonal decorative vegetation that has passed its prime?
Take your pumpkins, gourds and chrysanthemums to French Creek Valley Conservancy this weekend to have them composted.
Collection bins will be available at the conservancy’s headquarters, 411 Chestnut St., Meadville, Saturday and Sunday. Participants can stop by any time to drop off their fall fruits and flowers.
“We don’t care that your jack o’ lantern molded in the warm weather,” the nonprofit noted in a Facebook announcement. “Bring it in a paper bag if needed. Just no plastic please!”
The pumpkin collection effort is a partnership between the conservancy and Conservation Compost of Saegertown.
