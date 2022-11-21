When residents of the city of Meadville celebrate "Light Up Night" on Dec. 2, it will be for the final time under that banner — and doing so will cost them.
The future will undoubtedly hold similar events in the Diamond Park gazebo, complete with visits from Santa and the dramatic illumination of holiday-themed light displays.
But this is the last time any such celebration will be promoted under the moniker “Light Up Night,” according to city officials.
“In the future we will look to hopefully do something different as far as the name is concerned,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told Meadville City Council during its meeting Wednesday.
The city’s references in recent years to its annual Christmas tree-lighting event as “Light Up Night,” Menanno explained, drew the attention of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.
The rhyming phrase has a nice ring to it, and it turns out that Meadville is not the first municipality to appreciate the sound.
“They have trademarked it,” Menanno said regarding the “Light Up Night” phrase, “so in order to be able to use Light Up Night, the city needs to enter into a license agreement.”
Doing so will cost $100, according to the licensing agreement with Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership that was unanimously ratified by council. Menanno had already submitted the agreement, which was due Nov. 11, and the city had already inadvertently used the trademarked phrase. Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, sounding a note of seemingly envious admiration, begrudgingly acknowledged that council had little choice but to ratify the move.
“Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has a very creative financing apparatus here,” she said. “We should trademark something.”
Menanno said that the phrase “Light Up Night” had been used in reference to the city’s tree-lighting ceremony “for as long as I can remember.”
Vogel, on the other hand, recalled Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce promoting the event as Light Up Meadville to avoid infringing on the trademark.
“I think that over time advertising has been decentralized from the Chamber to other entities,” she said, “and it is colloquially ‘Light Up Night.’”
Meadville Tribune stories on the event from 2013 and 2014 refer to it as Light Up Night and Light Up Night Meadville, but in reporting from 2015, a name change is evident as the event becomes Light Up Meadville.
Chamber of Commerce press releases over the next several years and subsequent Tribune reporting consistently refer to the event as Light Up Meadville. In 2020, a few references to “Light Up Night” crop up again in social media posts from the Chamber and the city, and last year, the trademarked phrase returned in force, appearing in social media posts from various organizations involved, in a press release from Meadville Independent Business Alliance and in Tribune reporting.
The event has been advertised this year with a graphic similar to the one used last year, featuring lettering reminiscent of a neon sign.
Since it was posted on the city’s website in September, the graphic has been updated to feature the logos of the various Crawford County-based organizations responsible for the event — plus the Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership. Inclusion of the logo is a requirement of the licensing agreement, according to Menanno.
Editor's note: This story was updated Nov. 21 to correct the date of Light Up Night.
