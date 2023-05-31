MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Butler County — The two people found dead Monday at a U.S. Route 19 park-and-ride exchanged gunfire inside their vehicle during a fight, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County.
The victims on Tuesday were identified as Jenna Christine Smith, 28, and Jacob Christian Smith, 31, both of Pulaski Township, Lawrence County.
Police said that during their investigation, they discovered both victims had pistols, which they fired. A homicide investigation is underway.
According to police, this was an isolated incident and there is no public safety concern.
Emergency crews were dispatched at 5:26 p.m. for a report of two gunshot wound victims at the park-and-ride in Muddy Creek Township, also off Route 422. Police said when they arrived at 5:30, both were dead.
Jenna Smith was found lying on the ground bleeding and was unresponsive. Jacob Smith was found in the passenger side of the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
Responding personnel performed life-saving measures, but both were pronounced dead from their wounds.
Slippery Rock Township volunteer firefighters were summoned to close both ramps from Route 422 to Route 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.