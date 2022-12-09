The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) plans to investigate National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp.’s proposed increase in its base delivery rate.
On Oct. 28, National Fuel filed for an increase in its base delivery rate that would boost the average residential customer’s bill by $9.74 per month.
At its meeting Thursday in Harrisburg, PUC members voted 5-0 to investigate the request which now suspends the rate increase request for up to seven months. The case will now be assigned to the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge for an investigation and recommended decision.
National Fuel proposals, if approved as submitted, would be an annual overall revenue increase of approximately $28.1 million for the company.
National Fuel has not had an increase its delivery service charges in Pennsylvania since 2007. The company has cited rising costs of labor and benefits, material and service purchases as well as technology and modernization of its pipeline delivery system.
National Fuel is also proposing a three-year energy efficiency pilot program that would recover an additional $1.2 million from residential customers annually, the PUC said. The program would offer residential customers rebate incentives to install high-efficiency space heating appliances in place of standard equipment.
National Fuel’s proposals would result in the total monthly bill for a residential customer, using 8,400 cubic feet of gas per month, increasing from $99.93 to $109.67 — or $9.74. In its filing, National Fuel proposes increasing its monthly residential customer charge from $12 to $18.
A final decision on National Fuel’s rate increase request is due by July 27, 2023.
National Fuel serves about 214,000 customers in northwestern Pennsylvania including Crawford County.
