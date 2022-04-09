The former and current owner of Conneaut Lake Park’s water system jointly want the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to approve a transfer of ownership of the system.
Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park Inc. is the former owner of the amusement park and its water system, while Conneaut Lake Park Water Corp. Inc. is the current water system owner. Conneaut Lake Park Water Corp. Inc. is a subsidiary of Keldon Holdings LLC, the amusement park’s new owner.
Keldon purchased Conneaut Lake Park, its water system, grounds and other assets from Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park for $1.2 million in March 2021 in a public U.S. Bankruptcy Court proceeding.
Trustees is the nonprofit corporation that oversaw operations of Conneaut Lake Park. Trustees filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2014 to reorganize its debts.
Trustees needed U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval for any sale of assets. In early 2021, Trustees sought U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval to sell the park after the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the park to remain closed for the 2020 season.
At sale-related bankruptcy court hearings, Trustees said the forced closure had left Trustees with no operating capital and was in default under its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. Trustees said it had no prospects to continue without either a sale to a buyer or converting its Chapter 11 plan to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy which is a total liquidation of assets.
Trustees and Conneaut Lake Park Water Corp. Inc. have asked the PUC to approve a joint application for a “certificate of public convenience and abandonment.”
“This is the last piece of the puzzle,” Jim Becker, executive director of Trustees, said. “The DEP (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection) permit for the system already has transferred as well as the certified operator permit.”
The PUC’s approval of the joint application would allow the transfer of the system from Trustees to CLP Water; allow CLP Water to supply water service to the public in portions of Summit and Sadsbury townships; relieve Trustees of all responsibilities of the system; and approve the same current rates.
The application said CLP Water has operated the system for the past year and it continues to be operated as a state-certified operator. The water system’s quality is tested on a regular basis and meets state quality standards, the application said.
The application also listed the following:
• The water system was required under the U.S. Bankruptcy Court order.
• The PUC didn’t challenge the sale in bankruptcy court even though the PUC had been served with required notices.
• The PUC also failed to appeal the bankruptcy court’s ruling.
• CLP Water has made emergency repairs when needed in a timely matter; the system provides service at adequate pressures to customers; and its water quality meets Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection standards.
• CLP water has the finances to operate the system and the water system has the capacity to handle additional development.
“As a result, the docket has been closed and the sale cannot be unwound,” the application said.
The Pennsylvania PUC is accepting formal protests and petitions to the joint application through May 2.
Becker said he doesn’t anticipate any formal opposition to the joint application to be filed.