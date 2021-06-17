HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — The debate over Facebook posts made by school board members regarding a display of LGBTQIA+-themed books displayed at the Maplewood Junior/Senior High School library was renewed at Wednesday's voting meeting of PENNCREST School Board.
Members of the public spoke out for and against the posts made by David Valesky and Luigi DeFrancesco, though the majority of the discussion focused on Valesky. The controversy dates back to May 26 when Valesky, sharing another post that showed a picture of the display, wrote against the inclusion of the books at the school.
"Besides the point of being totally evil, this is not what we need to be teaching kids," Valesky wrote. "They aren't at school to be brainwashed into thinking homosexuality is okay. Its [sic] actually being promoted to the point where it's even 'cool'."
DeFrancesco shared the same post that Valesky did, but added no comments of his own on the subject matter.
Similar to Monday's works session meeting — which drew a crowd of approximately 175 people — dozens of members of the public both supporting and against Valesky came out to speak and show their support for their respective sides. Many of those in favor of Valesky wore signs that read "I stand with David," while those against him had signs reading "I stand with all PENNCREST students" with a rainbow background.
Despite the large number of people on both sides of the debate, the public comment section of the meeting was more one-sided. Of the dozen people who signed up to speak, only three expressed viewpoints in support of Valesky.
One of those supporting Valesky was Fred Bryant, a Centerville resident who accused the school board of going behind parents' backs and engaging in "social engineering" and "indoctrination" by having the LGBTQIA+ — which stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual — books available at the school library.
"When I say this was behind the parents' back, when did the school approve the promotion of Gay Pride Month and what was the educational value of it?" he asked. "We've seen some of the books that were in the library at taxpayer expense. What other books have been purchased that undermine or promote values a majority of the community do not share?"
Bryant advocated for a parent-task force to be formed to review the "controversial library and textbook materials."
Joining Bryant in supporting Valesky were Kyla Berlin and Anne Gamber, both Guys Mills residents. Berlin supported Valesky's right to free speech on his personal Facebook account and supported a diversity of opinions on the board.
"If we want the board made up of likeminded individuals, why have a board?" Berlin asked.
Gamber, meanwhile, thanked Valesky and DeFrancesco for "standing up for Christian values." She said that many taxpayers are Christian and conservatives, and did not want to see their values "underminded."
However, the majority of those speaking criticized Valesky's comments. This group included both school district employees, members of the public, a former student and a current student.
Vera Meadow Campbell, a former Saegertown student, was one such speaker. Campbell helped found the Saegertown Pride Alliance, an LGBTQIA+ organization at the school and pressed for the importance of letting students find their own identities.
"We know we are still developing, but who we love or don't love is not up to someone else to discriminate against," she said.
Debbie Cagle of Saegertown said board members "don't get to pick and choose" which kids they are going to support at the school district, and said it is not the place of board members to push their personal agendas or religious views.
"You are not in your positions to shield students from different philosophies, but to provide them with the opportunity to learn and explore," Cagle said. "Hate has no place in an educational setting, especially from a board member."
Cagle pushed for school board President Mark Gerow to pass a resolution condemning the behavior of school board members who cannot put aside their personal agendas and seek their resignations.
Amber Tyson-Wright of Centerville said there was an "urgent need" for compassion, respect, safety and a voice for all children being educated and their parents, as well as for a zero-tolerance bullying policy.
Stacey Hetrick, an English teacher at Saegertown and the adviser to the Saegertown Pride Alliance, spoke again at Wednesday's meeting, having done so previously on Monday. She said it was the purpose of the school board to stand with and for the students they serve.
"And in a public school, that means all of them," she said. "Every single one."
In closing her remarks, Hetrick asked for a minute of silence in support for all students, with several people in attendance standing at her request.
Hetrick was joined in speaking out against Valesky by her husband, William Hetrick, who is also a teacher at Saegertown and adviser of the Saegertown Pride Alliance. William warned of the danger of pulling books just because a school board member is against what is in them.
"It is a slippery slope when you start pulling books off shelves that have anything to do with something in which you do not believe fervently," he said. "Books do not indoctrinate, they educate."
Further, William said the school district might be in risk of a violation of Title IX, a civil rights law. Independently on Wednesday, the United States Department of Education said Title IX protects students from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Royal Miller, the president of the Saegertown Pride Alliance, called Valesky's actions "homophobic" and in violation of the student's First Amendment rights.
"As a student of the PENNCREST School District, I ask for both sensitivity and diversity training for students, staff and board members so that the LGBTQ+ community can be better understood and be less discriminated," Miller said.
Kate Edwards, a Saegertown resident, called Valesky's comments "unprofessional, immature, disruptive and not becoming of a member" of the school board, and requested a censure vote against him.
Connie Graham of Hayfield Township said students could simply avoid the LGBTQ+ books at the library if they so choose and that they belonged in the library. Further, she accused Valesky of making the community less safe for LGBTQ+ students by using the term "evil."
Nerissa Galt of Saegertown described the posts as homophobic and forms of hate speech, and brought up the protection afforded by Title IX. She asked that the board members who interacted with the original post be held accountable.
"These board members have violated Title IX and should immediately step down from their positions," she said.
In addition to members of the public, Melissa Statman, president of the PENNCREST Area Education Association, spoke out against Valesky's post, saying she was "disgusted to read the discriminatory comments made against our LGBTQ students and want them to know that they have an ally in me and among our teachers."
After the public comment section was completed, the board moved on with the remainder of the meeting. However, near the end of the agenda, former PENNCREST student Melanie Weed stood suddenly and attempted to speak, claiming that she had signed up to speak during the meeting and was denied.
Weed's comments ended up largely being drowned out by a microphone feedback loop and a Pennsylvania State Police trooper present at the meeting moved to confront her over speaking out of turn. However, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool announced that the meeting was adjourned while the trooper was still speaking with Weed.
Weed had previously created a petition on Change.org calling for the immediate removal of DeFrancesco and Valesky which has garnered more than 4,600 signatures.
Glasspool, speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, said Weed is not a PENNCREST resident and is not allowed to speak at school board meetings according to school district policy.
School board member Robert Johnston was among those wearing an "I stand with David" sign, telling the Tribune after the meeting that he felt Valesky's comments weren't targeted against an individual or group. He also questioned what he viewed as a lack of outrage when his biracial granddaughter had been subjected to racist bullying while attending PENNCREST schools.
Valesky, in an email sent to the Tribune after the meeting, said he was disappointed that the meeting was interrupted and had planned to give comments "regarding the LGBT movement tonight." He said he plans to now give those comments at a future meeting.
Valesky's Facebook post which started the controversy is no longer publicly viewable.
