Two new efforts by Meadville City Council to increase public involvement in the city’s annual budgeting process drew fewer than 30 participants.
Six people attended a series of three budget information sessions held last month, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno. Two of the six were members of the authority that oversees the Meadville Area Recreation Complex.
An online budget simulator that allows community members to tweak spending and taxation levels according to their own priorities attracted 22 responses. Menanno said only 16 of the responses were “usable,” however, since six came from people who did not identify themselves as part of any of the three categories eligible for participation — city residents, owners of property in the city who live elsewhere, or people employed within the city.
It remains to be seen if analytics data derived from the pool of 16 valid responses can be separated from the six invalid responses, according to Menanno.
“Everything new takes time,” she said in a phone interview Friday regarding the budgeting outreach effort. “There may be some different routes to explore if we are to do it again.”
Council’s community engagement effort on the 2023 budget came with a cost. In addition to staff member time, council approved spending $3,500 for the Balancing Act budget simulation software used to solicit input online.
Even with a low turnout, Mayor Jaime Kinder felt the effort at community engagement was an important step in a process that is unlikely to produce results overnight.
“I think it’s a work in progress,” she said. “I think it’ll take a couple of years for people to really understand the process.”
Kinder also emphasized that eliciting concrete public input was only part of the goal. Educating taxpayers about “what we’re actually up against” when figuring out how to pay for a projected $11.5 million in expenditures next year was another key goal.
“Our job is to make these sessions available and make sure we’re being transparent in what we’re doing,” she said. “We can’t make people come, but you can make sure you have the availability.”
Poor participation at the public info sessions was a predictable outcome, according to Councilman Jim Roha.
“I didn’t think they would be well attended,” he said of the info sessions held in the City Building between Nov. 15 and 19.
Roha attended each of the three two-hour meetings in their entirety. The meetings were also attended by six city staff members and, at various times, by other council members.
Roha said though it came in a different format, the outreach effort produced about as much feedback from the public as council’s traditional approach, which in recent years has consisted of two formal budget hearings and extended budget discussions spread over two regular meetings.
Though he called for council to seek input from property owners regarding a proposed rental inspection program earlier this year, he remained skeptical of relying on town hall-type forums or online surveys.
“We were elected to do a job. As part of the job we have an obligation to at least listen to what people say — whether we act according to their wishes or not may be a different issue,” Roha said. “I don’t necessarily believe we need to have a focus group, a study group, a survey, a town hall meeting, for every initiative that comes along. That’s why we were elected.”
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel acknowledged that the recent efforts were not a “roaring success,” but said, “we learned a lot about how to do it next year or in future years.”
“Getting people involved takes time and practice,” she said.
After years of relying on one-time sources of funds to bridge budget deficits that continue to grow larger, it’s clear that the approach to the budget has to change, according to Vogel.
Council members for the past decade have lamented the city’s reliance on one-time funds and the way in which expenditures continue to outpace revenues. Finding any long-term fix has proved elusive, however.
For the 2022 and 2023 budgets, the primary source of such one-time funds has been federal pandemic relief — more than $640,000 each year. Without that relief, the city is projected to face a deficit of close to $1 million when it confronts the 2024 budget — with few tools other than a hefty tax increase and rapidly dwindling reserve funds at its disposal to resolve the shortcoming.
“The idea around a more participatory process,” she said, “is to get input but also to collectively solve some of the problems that our city is facing, together, to kind of crowd source new solutions, because this stuff is tough.”
Kinder said looking to community members to play a role in figuring out a sustainable way forward was worth the time, labor and money involved in outreach efforts even if the results were modest this year.
“Taking an active role in your local government and asking questions is worth everyone’s time,” she said. “When we say participatory government, we really mean it and we want people to come out and have an opinion and be involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.