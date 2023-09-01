VERNON TOWNSHIP — A proposed agreement that would result in the city of Meadville providing police services for Vernon Township will be the focus of a special Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the township building, 16678 McMath Ave.
Details on the proposal will be provided and participants will have a chance to ask questions and offer comments, according to an announcement from township Manager Rob Horvat.
“There will be a presentation to the public of what is in the contract, what services will be provided, an overview of the pension transfer, the estimated cost each year, how that cost is determined, what will happen with our equipment and personnel,” Horvat said, “and then we’ll open it up to general questions.”
Residents who cannot attend the meeting can email questions to RHorvat@vernontwp-pa.gov prior to the meeting or submit them in person at the township building. The meeting will be televised live by Armstrong and will be available on the company’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@ArmstrongNeighborhoodChannel.
A key advantage to the proposal, according to Horvat’s announcement, would be expansion of police coverage in the township from part-time, limited hours to around-the-clock.
Meadville Police Department officers would patrol the township and on occasions when two or more calls occur in the township simultaneously, additional city officers would be nearby to respond. Currently, Horvat said, the township relies on Pennsylvania State Police for assistance on simultaneous calls.
The proposed agreement would result in the transfer of the entire Vernon Township Police Pension Plan to the city of Meadville’s police pension fund, according to Horvat.
With few retirees drawing on it, the fund has grown to approximately $4.6 million despite no new township contributions in three decades or more, according to Horvat. As a result, the plan is “extremely overfunded” by more than $3 million. The transfer will not affect the township’s police pension recipients.
“Our retirees are guaranteed a pension,” he said.
Using 2028 as an example, Horvat said that current estimates show the city charging the township about $487,000 for police services that year. An annual credit from the pension transfer would reduce that figure by $349,000, leaving the township owing the city $138,000 for the year.
Horvat said the credits from the pension transfer would continue for 17 years and would save the township about $4.1 million over the proposed 20-year term of the agreement when compared to the expected cost of continuing to operate its own police force.
Meadville City Manager Maryann Menanno said the top objective of the plan was to increase overall safety for the Meadville-Vernon area. The agreement, if approved, was not expected to serve as a significant source of new revenue for the city, according to Menanno. The city will receive annual payments from the township, but additional staff, equipment and training costs will increase the city’s expenses, she noted.
While the over-funded Vernon police pension fund would be combined with the city’s police pension fund, Menanno also pointed out that the city’s several pension funds were already fully funded. Meadville City Council early last year approved a $7.5 million bond issue to pay off the city’s unfunded pension liabilities, taking advantage of low interest rates in a move expected to save $910,000 over the long term.
The full extent of the effect of adding the Vernon pension funds won’t be known until the city receives the next report on its pension liabilities early next year, according to Menanno.
“We’re not doing it for the financial gain. It’s primarily a safety aspect, increasing the safety throughout” the area, she said. “With state police scaling back their patrols of the county in general because of their staffing issues, this helps us to ensure that neighboring municipalities are safe and their residents are safe.”
Calling the proposed agreement a “complex deal,” Horvat said the point of the meeting next week is to clarify those complexities for township residents and answer whatever questions come up.
For those wondering if the township would still have a police station, Horvat said the agreement calls for Meadville Police Department to have an office in the township building that would operate in a similar fashion to the current township station.
Speaking around midday Thursday, Horvat pointed out that a township resident who stopped by at that time would have found that the one on-duty township officer was on patrol and the police office was unstaffed. Following the retirement of Chief Randy Detzel earlier this year, the department consists of three full-time officers.
Menanno said that if approved, the agreement would begin Jan. 1 and continue through 2043.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.