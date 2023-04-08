The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants public input this month on a proposed new national wildlife refuge land in northwestern Pennsylvania and southwestern New York.
The proposed French Creek National Wildlife Refuge would be located throughout portions of Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Venango counties in Pennsylvania and Chautauqua County in New York. No timeline on its proposed establishment has been released as yet by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The proposed refuge would protect high-quality habitat needed for threatened and endangered freshwater mussels and the aquatic biodiversity of French Creek and its tributary streams, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
Lands acquired for the refuge would provide habitat connectivity along French Creek and its tributaries, protect wetlands, and further the ecological integrity of natural communities, the Fish and Wildlife Service said. The refuge also would have compatible recreational opportunities such as hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing.
Conservation of the French Creek area has long been supported by a partnership of conservation groups and various agencies already working to protect lands within the creek’s watershed, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
Two public meetings where the public may learn about the proposal, ask questions and provide input have been scheduled for Edinboro and Meadville.
The first is April 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the campus of PennWest Edinboro at the Frank G. Pogue Student Center, 405 Scotland Road, Edinboro.
The second is April 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the campus of Allegheny College at Carr Hall at Park Avenue and West John Street in Meadville.
Public input received will be used toward a draft land protection plan and environmental assessment. It then will be made available later this summer for additional public comment.
Those in need of sign language interpreting services, closed captioning or other accommodation at either meeting should contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (814) 789-3585 by April 14.
