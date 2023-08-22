SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — The Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing tonight on options for a potential water line route for a proposed housing development.
The meeting is at 6:30 pm. today at the township’s municipal building, 9888 State Highway 285, Conneaut Lake. Supervisors will take no official action at the hearing.
Developer Frank Pelly of Wexford has proposed Reflections on Conneaut Lake, a 103-unit housing development on a 75-acre site in the area of Pymatuning Avenue and Aldina Drive.
Located on the west side the lake, about one mile south of Conneaut Lake Park, the proposed development would have 22 single-family homes, 37 carriage homes and 44 townhouses when completed.
Supervisors will take public comment tonight on route options for a possible water line to serve the proposed development. One route follows along Aldina Drive while the other option would be along State Highway 618.
Sadsbury’s township supervisors gave final approval to the development plan at their Aug. 8 meeting. However, the final approval requires the development to secure its own adequate water supply as well as a review of documentation by the township’s attorney.
Pelly is negotiating with the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake to supply water to the development, though no formal water supply agreement has been presented to the township supervisors.
The Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake supplies municipal water and sewer service within the borough.
