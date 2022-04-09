Meadville City Council holds a public hearing later this month for comments on a liquor license transfer into the city to benefit Allegheny College.
The college is proposing to transfer a liquor license from West Mead Township into Meadville but first needs approval from the city.
Pennsylvania’s Liquor Code requires a public hearing be held by the new host municipality whenever a license is to be transferred from one municipality to another.
Allegheny’s public hearing is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. April 21 at the Meadville City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
The college has entered into an agreement to purchase the state-issued liquor license now held by Yukon Ron’s Bar & Grill Inc. The current licensed location is the now-closed Bootlegger’s Lounge, 356 Baldwin St., in West Mead Township. The license is listed as “safekeeping,” meaning it is still valid, but deactivated under Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board rules.
According to a March 25 letter from Mark Kozar, the college’s attorney, to the city, Allegheny College is planning to open and operate a restaurant within a portion of its food court in its Henderson Campus Center.
The letter also notes Allegheny has held “numerous events in the recent past where alcohol has been served by way of catering permits provided by its food provider.”
Allegheny now wants its own public restaurant liquor license to serve alcohol in accordance with its business plan, the letter said.
Andy Walker, Allegheny’s executive director of economic, civic and community engagement, said the proposed location would at ground level at McKinley’s Food Court in the campus center.
Walker said it would be open to the public and would serve as an alternative to off-campus parties for those students who are of legal drinking age.
The goals also are to draw more crowds to campus events from the community as well as generate school spirit, Walker said.
“We know it’s a concern,” Walker said when asked if the site would be a potential competitor to downtown Meadville restaurants and pubs. “There no immediate plans for a full-time pub.”
“It would be within a designated area with a controlled environment,” Walker said of alcohol sales. Walker said there is no interest in having the site selling six packs of beer or alcohol to go.
If the transfer would be approved and the licensed secured, plans call for sales to begin with the fall 2022 semester, Walker said.
Sales also could include at some other events like Allegheny’s football games, Walker said. The sales at periodic events would be through an extension of premises permit from the PLCB, he said.
“We had three or four pop-up pubs starting last fall through our food provider,” Walker said. “With our own license, we would not have to dependent on a third party.”