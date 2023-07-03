Public input on updating Crawford County’s comprehensive plan is being accepted today through July 14 at public libraries in Meadville, Titusville and Springboro.
The Crawford County Planning Office has been taking comments since early June by rotating displays through the nine libraries in the Crawford County Federated Library System.
Gathering such input is part of “Crawford Inspired — It’s Our Future,” the county’s comprehensive plan update.
Under state law, the county is required to have a comprehensive plan and update it every 10 years. The plan covers how to develop land, redevelop older areas, ensure adequate housing, provide roads and sewers, protect natural areas, and other community objectives.
Each library has a map of its community with color-coded feedback options for residents to let the county know what they think is great in their area, what is ripe for opportunity, and where any issues may be. Feedback may be provided anonymously.
Residents may follow the Crawford County Planning Office on its Facebook or Instagram accounts for project details, the trends impacting local communities, and how to get involved.
Additionally, more information and community group requests for a presentation about Crawford Inspired can be found at the project website, CrawfordInspired. com.
