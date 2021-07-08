The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to review an updated online plans display regarding a roadway improvement project at the intersection of Route 8 and Route 77 in Bloomfield Township.
The project proposes roadway improvements aimed at increasing driver visibility, including updated plans for Route 8 and realignment of Route 77 near the intersection with Route 8. Work will also include improvements to the roadway shoulders, upgrades to the guiderail and drainage, and a new flashing beacon at the intersection, which is located by the borders with Athens, Sparta and Rome townships.
Most of the work will be performed off the roadway and will require traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Separate Route 8 and Route 77 detours will be required for approximately two weeks to complete work at the intersection. The Route 8 detour will be posted using Route 6 and Route 89. The Route 77 detour will be posted using Route 27 and Route 89.
Route 8 is used by approximately 3,100 vehicles daily, while Route 77 is used by approximately 1,600 vehicles daily, on average.
An updated timeline for the project anticipates work will take place during the 2023 construction season.
The comment period will be held online only. It is open and will be available through July 21. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting Vico Innocenti, consultant project manager, at linnocenti@fisherassoc.com or (724) 916-4250, extension 394; or Mike Hunkele, PennDOT project manager, at mhunkele@pa.gov or (814) 678-7173.
Information, including a handout, roadway plans, and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Crawford County box then the tile marked Route 8 — Route 77 Improvement Project.