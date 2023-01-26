Have you ever wished you had known how to handle a wildlife emergency like a hawk that’s been hit by a car or ducklings separated from their mother?
If the answer is yes, there’s still time to register for the 2023 Wildlife First Responders class being offered online by Tamarack Wildlife Center. The class begins Wednesday. Registration is $40 and is due by Tuesday.
Participants will learn how to tell if a wild animal needs help, when to intervene, how to capture injured wildlife, how to transport injured wildlife to a rehabilitator, and laws concerning wildlife assistance.
This online class is self-paced with prerecorded video segments, electronic handouts, and live Q&A sessions via Google Meet videoconferences. The class will incorporate more than four hours of video instruction in segments of roughly 30 minutes. Participants will retain access to all online materials for one month. Optional in-person wildlife capture practice sessions, for small groups of class participants, will be offered at Tamarack Wildlife Center from Feb. 24 to 26.
Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator Carol Holmgren and others from the Tamarack team will present the class. Participants will also develop the skills necessary to become a Tamarack Wildlife Center phone volunteer, transporter or onsite volunteer. A $20 rebate will be given to class participants who join the volunteer helpline phone team.
Registration and additional information are available at tamarackwildlife.org/wildlife-first-responders-class.
