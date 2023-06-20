Crawford County continues to seek public input on updating its comprehensive plan through the county’s library system.
The county is required by state law to have a comprehensive plan and update it every 10 years. The plan covers how to develop land, redevelop older areas, ensure adequate housing, provide roads and sewers, protect natural areas, and other community objectives.
Now through June 30 residents can go to libraries in Conneautville, Cambridge Springs and Conneaut Lake to provide input as part of “Crawford Inspired — It’s Our Future,” the county’s comprehensive plan update.
From July 3 through 14 input will be taken at libraries in Springboro, Titusville and Meadville.
Residents can follow the Crawford County Planning Office on its Facebook or Instagram accounts for project details, the trends impacting local communities, and how to get involved.
Additionally, more information and community group requests for a presentation about Crawford Inspired can be found at the project website, CrawfordInspired.com.
