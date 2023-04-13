SOUTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — A Tuesday night pickup truck crash in South Shenango Township claimed the life of a Jamestown area man and injured two of the three others in the truck, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville said.
The driver of the truck, Paul J. Hamill, 30, of Jamestown, wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected out the truck's driver side window in the 6:38 p.m. crash on South Lake Road, state police said.
The crash site, south of North Shady Lane, is about 8 miles north of Jamestown.
Hamill was driving north and was distracted by a middle-seat passenger, state police said. Hamill then took his eyes off the roadway, drove off the road and the truck hit a culvert, police said. Hamill then overcorrected his steering, with the truck eventually re-entering the culvert, causing the truck to roll onto its roof, according police.
Hamill was ejected out the driver side window in the process, police said.
Hamill died from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Crawford County Coroner's Office.
Three passengers in the truck with Hamill also weren't wearing seat belts, police said.
Hope M. McNulty, 34, and a 13-year-old girl, both from Jamestown, were taken to Meadville Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries, police said.
An 11-year-old boy, also from Jamestown, wasn't injured, police said.
Jamestown and North Shenango volunteer fire departments, Community Care and EmergyCare ambulance services and Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department assisted state police at the scene.
