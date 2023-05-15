Experience is being touted by each candidate for two countywide offices.
The Tuesday primary races for both prothonotary and auditor only are on the Republican ballot. No candidates filed for the prothonotary nomination on the Democratic Party ballot. For county auditor, there are four candidates seeking the two Republican Party nominations, while only Darien Pfaff of Summit Township filed for one of the two Democratic Party nominations.
The prothonotary serves as the clerk of courts for the civil division of the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
The auditors are charged with the audit, settlement and adjustment of all accounts by county officials and their appointees.
In the prothonotary race, Roan Hunter of Meadville is challenging Emmy Arnett, the current prothonotary, for the Republican Party’s nomination.
Hunter, 20, is an apprentice toolmaker at Micro Tool & Manufacturing Inc. of Meadville. He also has had previous retail management experience in the food industry.
If elected, Hunter said he would be a full-time prothonotary, though he would continue with his apprenticeship program on his off-hours through online training. “I know it’s a lot on my plate, but when I was working in retail management I was working 70 hours a week. I know I can do it.”
Hunter said he wants to make the prothonotary’s office more accessible to the public via more online services, but within state guidelines that are in place. Also, he wants to incorporate more online tools such as showing a more detailed budget for the office online “to show where money is spent.”
Hunter said his election also would allow him to donate part of his salary to the nonprofit Not One More Northwest Pennsylvania, which deals with substance abuse.
“All elected officials need to be stewards to the community,” he said.
Arnett, 49, cites her experience within the prothonotary office.
Arnett now is in her 16th year as prothonotary — having been elected to four four-year terms. She cites a total of 26 years of experience with Crawford County’s court system. In addition to her 16 years as prothonotary, Arnett previously had 10 years of experience, first as an adult probation officer with the county and later a court tipstaff, which assists in the operation and order within a county courtroom.
“In 2014-2015, I instituted Teleosoft software which modernize record keeping in the office,” Arnett said. “It was hundreds of thousands of pages of documents. The public now can look up online all the documents that are not sealed by the court.”
Arnett said her budget has had minimal increases over the years.
“I’m full time working with my staff of five employees,” she said. “It comes down to experience with the office.”
In the auditor’s race on the Republican Party ballot, Renee Kiser of Saegertown, Stacey A. Holzer of Troy Township, Kelsey Zimmerman of Randolph Township, and Joshua Manuel of Townville are vying for the party’s two nominations.
The top two finishers from both the Republican and Democratic parties Tuesday’s primary will be the nominees for the November general election. The top three vote-getters in November will comprise the new auditors’ board, with the term to begin in January 2024.
Kiser, 52, has been a fiscal assistant with the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office for the past nine years. She previously worked for more than 20 years in local banking, first with Mellon Bank and then its successor, Citizens Bank. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Point Park University.
Kiser said she hoped to continue service to the county as an auditor.
Holzer, 58, has been the elected tax collector for Troy Township for 14 years, Townville’s elected tax collector for six years, and a bookkeeper for various businesses for 35 years. She has completed Allegheny County Community College accredited accounting courses.
As a tax collector in the county, Holzer said she has been through numerous annual audits by county auditors and received multiple commendations from county auditors for her record keeping.
Zimmerman, 34, is an incumbent county auditor seeking election to her first term.
She was appointed to office by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in April 2022 to fill a vacancy.
Prior to her appointment, Zimmerman worked in the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office as both deputy treasurer and assistant tax claim director of the county for more than 10 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in comprehensive business administration from Edinboro University.
Zimmerman said her educational and work experiences make her one of the best candidates for the auditor’s post.
Manuel, 30, is a 911 telecommunicator for Crawford County.
He does have budgetary government experience, currently serving as president of Townville Borough Council. He also serves as chief of Townville Volunteer Fire Department.
Manuel said he believes it is good to have an outsider on the auditors’ board. Manuel said he would carry on the work the current board has done in service to the county and its taxpayers.
