WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Three men of a certain age — all past 40 — are in the process of moving from a multi-level home in the city of Meadville to a recently remodeled ranch-style home in the Shartle Walker subdivision in West Mead Township.
The three friends spend most of the day at work or other activities and generally eat an early dinner together and get to bed by 9 p.m. If the move to the township takes place, one of the men might like to sit on the back deck at night to smoke a cigar and another might use the home’s basement as a “mancave” to listen to the oldies he enjoys and use the VCR he finds tapes for at garage sales. Mostly, they keep to themselves, Mark Weindorf told a roomful of township residents at the West Mead Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, and the hope is that they can grow old comfortably in the quiet neighborhood.
“They’re lovable guys,” said Weindorf, who leads The Arc of Crawford County.
The men in question, who are intellectually disabled clients of The Arc, did not attend the meeting. The reception they missed from about 15 potential neighbors who did attend was characterized by concern, skepticism, anger and — at several moments — what Weindorf characterized as prejudice.
“I was shocked,” he said after the meeting.
The issue that drew the residents to the board’s study session is the pending sale of a home in the 13600 block of Shartle Avenue to The Arc for use as a home for the “lovable guys” Weindorf described. Concerned residents referred to the proposed living arrangement, which would also feature between one and three staff members to assist the men when they are home, as a group home and argued that the township’s zoning ordinance prohibits such facilities in areas, like the Shartle Walker subdivision, that are zoned for single family residences.
The Arc, Weindorf told the board, is in the process of buying the home for approximately $200,000. If the purchase is completed, the nonprofit agency would seek to have the residence exempted from property taxes, but would be willing to make payments in lieu of taxes to the township. Displaying a table full of photos of other Arc-owned properties in the area, Weindorf pledged that the agency would be a good neighbor, would invest in any improvement needs and would keep the lawn nicely mowed.
Audience members were skeptical throughout the meeting, however.
“The lawn,” one man responded, “doesn’t come over and bang on your door.”
Weindorf’s state of shock after the meeting came in part from repeated comments that portrayed the men, whose identities were unknown to meeting participants, as possible sources of danger to their possible future neighbors.
One outburst occurred when the township’s lawyer explained that West Mead’s zoning ordinance would not prohibit a group home with only three residents and that, in fact, a home with four or fewer unrelated occupants would be considered a single-family residence.
“Would you like that home next door to you?” shouted the same man who had commented on a possible bang on the door.
“I know you wouldn’t, sir, I know you wouldn’t,” audience member Joe Tedesco said in response. Tedesco, who declined a Meadville Tribune interview request following the meeting, advised the supervisors to pursue a revision of the zoning ordinance that might allow such living arrangements to be prohibited in the future. “I don’t want somebody else’s neighborhood to be destroyed,” he said.
Summing up the fears expressed by several audience members, Supervisor John Shartle questioned whether the proposed residents might be replaced by others that neighbors would justifiably be concerned about. Someone else with a very different background “lurking out there,” Shartle said, could create a situation in which “this guy could go peep in somebody’s window.”
Weindorf repeatedly offered assurances that clients housed in the neighborhood would not have criminal records or behavioral problems. Asked if the public response was unusual for such meetings, Weindorf said it was. “Usually we get none” of the negative portrayals of Arc clients, he added.
But the issue that drew neighborhood residents to the meeting, other participants stressed, had little to do with the Arc clients who might live in the house. Instead, the heart of the issue had to do with zoning and the possibility that allowing a home occupied by Arc clients could be the beginning of a slippery slope that leads to a flood of group homes in the area. While the Arc clients in question might make fine neighbors, allowing group homes in areas zoned for single-family residences could allow other agencies, whose clients could include people with behavioral problems or even sex offenders, to create more group homes in the area.
Still, the township’s attorney advised, the proposed home would not meet the definition of a group home and any attempt to prevent it would likely qualify as discrimination on the basis of handicap.
Weindorf’s reassurances seemed to do little to quell the concern’s of audience members who said that The Arc should have met with and informed neighbors of their plans before initiating its purchase of the property.
Weindorf said his job was to advocate for Arc clients like the three “lovable guys” who might soon move to Shartle Avenue. The men, he stressed, are just like everybody else. “They’re just not capable of taking care of themselves,” he said.
The study session discussion was informational in nature and supervisors took no vote on the matter. As Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap explained, there was no issue to vote on.
