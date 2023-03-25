A proposed ban on “forever chemicals” in drinking water, touted by federal officials as a “transformational change” for improving the safety of drinking water in the United States, will impact Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) along with water systems across the country.
“I expect PFAS sampling and testing will become part of the regular monitoring schedule,” MAWA Project Manager Bob Harrington told The Meadville Tribune, referring to per- and polyfluorinated substances. Used in consumer products and manufacturing since the 1940s, the compounds were for many years found in nonstick pans, food packaging, firefighting foam and other products. Use of PFAS has been largely phased out in the U.S. but some still remain.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on March 14 proposed limiting two common forms of the substances to 4 parts per trillion in drinking water, the lowest level that can be reliably measured. The EPA also plans to regulate four other forms of the chemicals.
The public will have a chance to comment, and the agency can make changes before issuing a final rule, expected by the end of the year. If the rule goes into effect, water systems would be required to monitor for the various forms of banned PFAS.
Such testing has already begun on the local level, according to Harrington.
“MAWA has had two PFAS sampling events, both conducted by DEP,” Harrington said, referring to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. “The first was in 2019 and the second was 2021. Neither reported any actionable results.”
Additional testing of MAWA water is taking place as part of the EPA’s Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule program, according to Harrington. The program runs from 2023 to 2025 and tests public water systems for 30 substances — lithium and 29 forms of PFAS.
“The science is clear that long-term exposure to PFAS is linked to significant health risks,” Radhika Fox, assistant EPA administrator for water, told The Associated Press.
Fox called the federal proposal a “transformational change” for improving the safety of drinking water in the United States. The agency estimates the rule could reduce PFAS exposure for nearly 100 million Americans, decreasing rates of cancer, heart attacks and birth complications.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
