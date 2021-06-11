The deadline for older and disabled Pennsylvanians to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020 has been extended from June 30 to Dec. 31, the Department of Revenue announced Thursday.
Claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program are encouraged to file their rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov. The department launched this online portal to make it easier for those who benefit from the program to submit their applications. Previously, all applicants were required to submit a paper application.
“myPATH is a user-friendly online tool that walks applicants through all the steps for filing their rebate applications,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We have already heard a lot of positive feedback from many Pennsylvanians who have used myPATH this year to file their rebate claims. We’re hopeful that others will take advantage of this new online-filing option.”
Under Pennsylvania law, the annual deadline for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is set as June 30. However, the law tasks the revenue department with evaluating the program prior to the statutory June 30 deadline to determine if funds are available to extend the deadline. To date, funding has been available to allow all who qualify to benefit from the program, meaning the deadline can be extended for the current year.
The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.
Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law.