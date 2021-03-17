Property tax/rent rebate application forms are available at the district offices of state Sen. Michele Brooks for taxes paid in 2020.
Pennsylvania's property tax/rent rebate program is open to state residents age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 or older; and people age 18 and older who are 100 percent disabled. Applicants must have income no greater than $35,000 per year for homeowners or $15,000 per year for renters, with only half of Social Security income included.
The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates can increase the amount to $975.
Brooks' staff can provide assistance to applicants. Those needing assistance should bring their 1099 forms. Those who own property must provide copies of their 2020 real estate tax bills that have been paid by their tax collector, while renters must have a rent certificate signed by their landlord.
The deadline for filing an application is June 30, and rebates will begin mailing on July 1. Applications are also available at Department of Revenue district officers, Active Aging agencies and senior centers. They can also be completed online at revenue.state.pa.us or by calling (888) 222-9190.