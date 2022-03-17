Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday the restart of work on two multi-year projects on Interstate 90 in Erie County.
One project is to reconstruct nearly 7 miles of highway and the Route 18 interchange and the other to repave more than 10 miles of roadway from near the Interstate 86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line.
Work on both projects is expected to restart on April 4, weather permitting.
• Miles 3.5 to 10.5: The $66.1 million project, which is considered phases two and three of a long-term reconstruction plan, includes the 6.85-mile section of I-90 from near mile marker 3.5 and to near mile marker 10.5, in Springfield Township, Girard Township and Platea Borough. Work also includes the replacement or rehabilitation of five bridges.
The three-year project started in 2021 with the demolition and replacement of the Route 215 bridge, intersection improvements at Underridge Road and Rea Road, the removal of the old Route 18 bridge and preliminary work on the new Route 18 bridge, a high-speed cross over near mile marker 9.5, and preservation work on the McKee Road bridge.
Work this year is scheduled to include the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes of I-90, completion of the Route 18 bridge and two teardrop roundabouts at Exit 9 and replacement of the eastbound bridge over Neiger Road.
Eastbound traffic will shift to the shoulder of the westbound lanes and will be restricted to one lane. A detour for the Route 18 bridge remains in place and is posted using Route 6N, Route 20 and Route 98.
A detour will be in place for traffic on Neiger Road near I-90. It will be posted using Route 215, Church Road and Lexington Road, and is expected to be in place from April 4 through the completion of work in the fall of 2023.
Year three of the project will include reconstruction of the westbound lanes of I-90 and the replacement of the westbound bridge over Neiger Road.
Lane closures and traffic control will be needed on the interstate and adjacent roads throughout the project.
• Mile 35 to New York state line: The $15.4 million project includes repaving more than 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships from near the I-86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line.
The three-year project started in 2021 with repairs to the culvert that carries I-90 over 16 Mile Creek in North East Township.
In 2022, work will include milling, paving and drainage upgrades on the east and westbound lanes from the mile marker 35 near the Interstate 86 interchange to near mile marker 40. Work will require lane restrictions and speed reductions. Motorists should be alert for traffic pattern changes.
In the third year of the project, work will include milling, paving and drainage improvements on the east and westbound lanes from near mile marker 40 to the New York state line.