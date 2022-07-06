Work will begin soon to replace three bridges over Interstate 79 in Jackson and Findley townships, Mercer County.
Included in the project are the two bridges which carry Clintonville Road over the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Findley Township, and the bridge that carries Fox Mine Road over I-79 in Jackson Township.
Work on each bridge will be done concurrently and all three will be closed beginning July 18, weather permitting.
Work on the Clintonville Road bridges includes the partial removal and replacement of the existing concrete deck and joints. There will be minor concrete repairs to the abutments and piers, as well as new roadway approaches and guiderail updates.
A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately two months. The 3.6-mile detour route will be posted using Buckley, Hartwick and Scrubgrass roads. The Clintonville Road bridges are expected to reopen in mid-October.
The existing spread box beam bridges were built in 1966. Approximately 200 vehicles a day use the bridges, on average. Both structures are rated in fair condition.
The Fox Mine Road bridge work will include repairing the piers and bridge joints, in addition to removing a layer of the deck and repaving it. Minimal roadway approach work also will be done on either side of the structure.
The existing 228-foot bridge was built in 1965 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 200 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The project will require a 7.6-mile detour, which will be posted using North Foster Road and Route 62. It is expected to be in place for approximately three months. The bridge is expected to reopen in early December 2022.
The contractor for the $1.55 million project is Thornbury Inc. of West Sunbury.
