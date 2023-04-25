VERNON TOWNSHIP — Work will begin soon to replace an 86-year-old bridge that carries Route 98 over Van Horne Run in Vernon Township.
Work on the bridge, which is located between Harmonsburg and Van Horne roads, is expected to start May 4, weather permitting, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
The project will include removing the existing 24-foot single-span concrete tee beam bridge and installing a reinforced concrete box culvert. Additional work will include paving and improvements to the roadway approaches, drainage, guiderail, delineators and pavement markings.
The project will require a 13.5-mile detour, which will be posted using Cussewago Road and routes 6 and 19. It is expected to be in place for two consecutive weeks during construction.
This portion of Route 98 is part of the Pennsylvania Bicycle Route A. Bicyclists will use the same detour as vehicles.
The new bridge is expected to be opened in early June.
The existing bridge was built in 1937 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 4,700 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College. The contract cost is $680,998.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.
