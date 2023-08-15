Work will begin next week to preserve the bridge that carries Route 8 over Cherry Run in Rouseville Borough and the Rynd Farm Bridge over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
Work on the Rynd Farm Bridge over Oil Creek, which is located between State Park Road and Old Bankson Road in Cornplanter Township, starts Monday, weather permitting.
The existing bridge was built in 1998 and is classified as in good condition. Approximately 2,400 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
Work on the bridge over Cherry Run, which is located near the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville Borough, is expected to start Aug. 29, weather permitting.
The existing bridge was built in 1993 and is classified as in fair condition. Approximately 4,000 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
Preservation work on both structures will include milling and paving, deck scarification, overlays, seal replacements, the installation of sidewalks and ADA ramps, and line painting.
Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.
The new bridge is expected to be opened by September.
The contractor is Swank Construction Company, LLC, of New Kensington. The contract cost is $468,729.
