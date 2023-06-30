HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — Work is expected to begin next week to rehabilitate a 54-year-old bridge that carries Rogers Ferry Road over Interstate 79 in Hayfield Township.
Work on the bridge, which is located on Rogers Ferry Road near the border of Hayfield and Vernon Township between the intersection with Route 98 and the intersection with Dunham Road, began earlier this month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The project will include removal of the top layer of concrete on the deck, paving, repair and replacement of the deck joints and downspouts, repairs to the substructure, as well as new roadway approaches, and updated guiderail and pavement markings.
A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately four months. The 8-mile detour will be posted using Route 98, Route 102 and Dunham Road.
The new bridge is expected to be opened in November.
The existing bridge was built in 1969 and is classified as in fair condition. Approximately 400 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The contractor is Swank Construction Company, LLC of New Kensington. The contract cost is $1,568,210, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.
This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
