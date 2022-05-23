A $6.4 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on approximately 5 miles of Interstate 90 in McKean and Summit townships, Erie County, is scheduled to start next month.
The project will include milling, paving and concrete patch repairs from mile marker 18 to mile marker 23, including the Exit 18 ramps and the Interstate 79 interchange. Work will also include upgrades to drainage, guiderail, signing and pavement markings.
Construction is expected to begin June 5, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by October.
The project will require nighttime work from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions, and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.
The contractor is Lindy Paving of Union City.
The project is part of a plan to reconstruct or restore approximately 28 miles of I-90 in 10 years through a series of contracts. Work is currently underway to reconstruct from mile marker 3.5 and to near mile marker 10.5 and repave 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships from the I-86 interchange to the New York state line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.