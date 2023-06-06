SPRING TOWNSHIP — Work started this week to replace a 98-year-old bridge that carries Route 18 over Conneaut Creek Tributary in Spring Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
Work on the bridge, which is located between Angling and Shadeland roads, started Monday and will include replacing the existing structure with a box culvert.
The project will require a detour, which will be posted using routes 6, 98 and 198. It is expected to be in place for about three months.
The new bridge is expected to be opened in late August.
The existing bridge was built in 1925 and is classified as in poor condition. Approximately 2,000 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The contractor for the $762,895 project is Thomas Construction of Grove City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.