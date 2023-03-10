A Meadville Housing Authority meeting on Wednesday produced evidence of progress in relations between management and residents of Holland Towers, particularly in the form of an agreement between the agency and the Holland Towers Resident Council. But even as the authority’s board members unanimously approved the agreement, there were signs that conflicts — ranging from bingo to bedbugs — persist.
Despite the official reinstatement of the tenants’ group that she leads, Resident Council President Jackie Commins was frustrated as she talked with a group of fellow tenants outside the Holland Towers community room after the meeting.
“There’s a lot of contention there,” Commins said regarding the relationship between the council and the authority’s management staff. “They’re not willing to work with us.”
The contention first became public in October 2021 when a group of Holland Towers residents picketed in front of the facility on Market Street. Among a variety of concerns, two stood out: a sense of disenfranchisement and frustration over intractable bedbug infestations.
“Bug infested building — 1 year,” one sign said. “This isn’t a day-care facility,” another stated. “Respect is a 2 way street,” another sign proclaimed.
On Wednesday, authority board members voted 4-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding between the authority and the council. The board had previously withdrawn recognition of the council in June 2022 after authority officials determined that council elections in the fall of 2021 were conducted improperly.
Similar agreements with councils at two of the authority’s other developments were also approved by 4-0 votes. Board Chairman Richard Zinn did not attend the meeting, and board member Tom Youngblood attended via teleconference.
New elections for the Holland Towers Resident Council were held last October, and in January authority staff reported to the board that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) being developed would “be used to create a bona fide partnership” between the council, the authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which funds and oversees the authority.
This week, the authority’s attorney, Chris Ferry, reported that the MOU presented to the board was modeled closely on a template provided by HUD.
“I’m not trying to drive any particular language,” Ferry said regarding the MOU. “It’s just that we thought the simplest approach would be to use the latest version that HUD was providing as opposed to us creating our own language.”
As part of its Public Housing Resident Organizing and Participation Toolkit, HUD provides a sample MOU and also outlines the process for developing such a document. Step No. 1, according to HUD’s guide, is for the council to gather input from tenants.
“The resident council should create the first draft of the MOU,” the guide explains. “This will let the resident council internally determine priorities and what processes they would like to propose.”
After council members develop a draft, they should take it to the authority to negotiate details and areas of disagreement, according to the guide.
According to both authority staff members and Commins, the development of the Holland Towers MOU followed a very different process.
“How MOUs are supposed to work is that you’re supposed to work on it together,” Commins said following Wednesday’s meeting. “But there is no cooperation here.”
While Commins criticized the process, Vanessa Rockovich, the authority’s executive director, saw the approval of the MOU as a sign of progress and said things were going well between management and tenants. Asked if the relationship between the two groups continued to be contentious, she said, “Not as far as I’m concerned.”
“We got an MOU, which means once the (council) officers sign the MOU then it goes into play April 1 and funds will be available once they request it,” Rockovich added.
Councils are funded by HUD and can receive $25 per year for each leased unit in the public housing residence. For the 132-unit Holland Towers, that means up to $3,300 per year if the building is fully leased, but funding has not been available for Holland Towers residents since their council has been in limbo.
Resident Council funding could support activities like the bingo games that Commins and others have been hoping to hold in the building’s community room. The contests, which have been on hold, are supposed to occur twice each month, she said, with a handful of residents showing up to play “just for fun and for pennies.”
The bingo proposal has been on the Housing Authority’s meeting agendas each month since December. On Wednesday, Ferry told the board all that remained to clear the way for bingo to take place was a signature from Commins on required forms.
After the meeting, Commins expressed frustration over the seemingly simple request and the fact that authority staff members had held their own bingo event at another housing development.
“They’re fussing about it, but they can do it,” she said. “It took months to get this bingo thing done, and it shouldn’t have taken months.”
Bingo in Pennsylvania is anything but simple, according to Ferry. In the other event that Commins cited, he told the board, all participants had received a gift at the event “simply for being there,” but there were no prizes for winning “other than pride.”
“When there’s any type of prize, even if the remuneration is small, then we have to get a license,” he said, “and that’s what the distinction is there.”
In addition to a lesson on the basics of bingo, authority board members received their monthly insect infestation update. At Holland Towers, 13 of 132 units were being treated for either bedbugs or cockroaches. At William Gill Commons on Walker Drive, eight of 100 units were being treated.
The figures are down significantly since September 2021, when 54 units at Holland Towers and 41 at Gill Commons were being treated, but they are up slightly from December. For months, the number of units being treated has hovered around 10 percent, but complete eradication has proved elusive. A key factor, management staff members have told the board, is tenant noncompliance with treatment procedures.
Last month, Commins recommended that the authority take a different approach in the fight against bedbugs and try intensive heat treatments for units where chemical treatments have proved unsuccessful. The proposal was dismissed at Wednesday’s meeting.
Director of Housing Management Jon Ketcham told board members that consultation with other housing agencies that have used high heat against bedbugs produced a long list of “cons” and few “pros.” A common problem, according to Ketcham, is that the pests simply seek cooler temperatures in nearby units as the infested unit is treated. In other cases, temporarily displaced tenants inadvertently take some bedbugs with them, often spending the eight to 10 hours of treatment time in their car before returning — with enough bedbugs to restart the infestation — to their freshly treated unit.
“Regardless of the steps involved in this,” Ketcham told the board, “we already have an issue with noncompliance, so it did not appear that this would be in any way feasible for our authority.”
