VERNON TOWNSHIP — A probe of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department regarding issues at a May 22 fire has found no major fault from the department, though suggestions were raised for improvements.
At Thursday's meeting of the Vernon Township supervisors, Township Manager Robert Horvat said the safety committee found no signs of "gross incompetence or negligence" relating to the incident. The probe was first launched in June after it was reported that the department had difficulty in getting water off its fire truck while responding to a blaze on Rogers Ferry Road.
The only major finding from the committee, according to Horvat, was that the department had a lacking of documentation as it pertained to training. Horvat said the department agreed with the assessment and would take steps to solve the problem.