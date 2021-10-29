SAEGERTOWN — The Crawford County Prison Board wants more information before it considers implementing a booking fee.
At Thursday's board meeting at the Crawford County Correctional Facility, Warden Jack Greenfield suggested the county consider implementing a booking fee charge for new prisoners committed to the county jail.
About 30 county jails across Pennsylvania charge booking fees to new prisoners, Greenfield said. The fees range from $20 to $200 with an average of $57, Greenfield said.
Any fee the county jail would impose would be used to offset paperwork and staffing costs of processing new prisoners into the facility, he said. Processing a new prisoner may take up to several hours.
The prison board took no formal action on the matter, pending further review by Keith Button, the county's attorney.
The board could take action on the fee at its next meeting, which is Dec. 9 at the jail in Saegertown.
