A printing error recently discovered on the election petition nomination form by Crawford County Board of Elections has been corrected.
County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the elections board, is advising potential candidates for the May 16 primary to double check dates on all election forms they may have.
The error was discovered Tuesday within the first 15 minutes after election-related forms were put out for the public around 8:30 a.m. The various forms are available in the hallway of the Crawford County Courthouse.
Soff estimated only a few of the forms with the incorrect date may have been picked up by potential candidates, but the exact number was unknown. At least two potential candidates seen by staff picking up forms were contacted about the error and advised to check the forms.
The nomination petition forms in question have the year listed as 2022, instead of 2023.
When the error was discovered, the forms were pulled and corrected petitions were printed, Soff said. The forms are available at the courthouse and online at the county website.
Though the error was made, Soff reminded candidates that it’s their responsibility to make sure all information on a petition is correct.
