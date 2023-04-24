This guide only includes candidates in contested local races and are listed in ballot order. The candidates were invited to participate by email and given the opportunity to reply. Each candidate’s reply sent to the Tribune by the newspaper’s deadline has been printed.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
COMMISSIONER
REPUBLICAN
Four-year term
Vote for not more than two
Name: Brenda Braden
Address: 18237 S. Center Road, Conneautville
Date of birth: Aug. 27, 1962
Education: Conneaut Valley High School (Class of 1980), Median School (animal health technician), Crawford County Area Vocational-Technical School (advanced secretarial with medical transcription), emergency medical technician.
Occupation: Municipal secretary/treasurer at Beaver, Greenwood, West Fallowfield and Pine townships; Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department treasurer
Experience: Twelve years municipal government experience.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I would like to help build a better Crawford County, to make positive changes for the longevity of all who live here. To address problems that are facing the county such as drugs, correctional recidivism, fire and EMS services, the fair/fairgrounds and the county home. Awareness and support for emergency personnel, law enforcement and veterans. To provide a voice to the constituents by being an effective listener. To develop a better line of communication with the public and entities that are essential to the county. To work to ensure sound fiscal responsibility with accountability.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
The greatest challenge is getting more people, especially the younger generation to take an active interest in the accountability and transparency of government officials, their actions, their decisions and spending to ensure efficient and effective use of resources. What factors influenced decisions and subsequent approvals of expenditures. Access to information and communication fosters a better relationship between officials and constituents.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
There are four other candidates on the Republican ballot and one on the Democrat ballot. I can’t answer what I bring that they don’t, I can only answer what my strengths are. I have experience working in municipal government as the person who actually handles the day to day activities, hands on budgeting experience, research and compiling of information. Efficient gathering of reliable information is important to being able to make informed, correct and fiscally responsible decisions. To expand on my existing relationships with municipalities, fire departments and other entities to stay aware of their issues and concerns.
• • •
Name: Roger Schlosser
Address: 13258 Laurel Drive #1324, Meadville
Date of birth: July 1, 1955
Education: Saegertown High School 1973, Penn State University 1977.
Experience: Retired. Almost 40 years of sales and marketing experience in a wide variety of businesses plus over 22 years as a trustee with Marquette Savings Bank.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Running for County Commissioner has been a long term goal of mine. I have been asked a number of times over the years to consider running but it never felt right given my obligations at the time. My family has been a part of Crawford County for well over 100 years and I have a strong desire to serve at this point in my life. Traditional retirement does not work for me and I’m confident my experience, skills and wide ranging contacts will serve our county well.
2) I’m of the mind set that the biggest and most important issue facing us all is the lack of well paying family sustaining jobs. Everything starts and stops with an individuals ability to earn a respectable living. Our county and surrounding area has talented people, abundant resources, educational opportunity, strong work ethic and a wonderful location with great transportation access. I have never understood our strategy regarding business development and recruitment. I will devote my attention to this issue as well as helping my fellow commissioners oversee the wide ranging affairs of Crawford County. Addressing these issues will allow me to best serve the constituents.
3) I’d like to think I have a pretty well developed background for the office of commissioner. My combination of education, business and life experience suits the position well. I also feel strongly that my understanding of the “budgetary process and financial issues” will benefit the good folks of Crawford County. We live in such a confusing and complicated world today. I’d personally like to see the county we all call home be in the best position possible for us all, now and in the future. Thank you so much for considering me.
• • •
Name: Scott T. Schell
Address: 110 Third St., Cochranton
Date of birth: Feb. 24, 1959
Education: Lakeview High School, state-certified firefighter, state-certified emergency medical technician, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office-certified in death investigation, Pennsylvania coroner’s certificate, industrial safety OSHA certificate.
Occupation: Crawford County coroner
Experience: County government for 22 years with the past 12 years as coroner. Former Crawford County Department of Public Safety 911 Dispatch. Cochranton Fire Department chief officer since 2000.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
As coroner I have been in more homes than any county employee. I have witnessed good honest people that struggle just to make ends meet to care for their families. I feel committed to insure that all elected officials and Department Heads maintain a strict budget and reduce unnecessary spending. Tax increases must be a last resort for the operation of our County. Cutting costs, maintaining budgets and transparency must constantly be a top priority.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
At the present moment in our county, the greatest challenge is providing public safety. The majority of our county depends on volunteers for fire-rescue and EMS services. Pennsylvania who once had 300,000 volunteer emergency personnel now has less than 30,000. No one across the Commonwealth is guaranteed an expedited response when emergencies occur. The recent formation of fire/EMS commissions made possible by our current commissioners are a step in the right direction. I wish to ensure that all citizens are provided with efficient and well trained emergency responders and I plan on assisting those commissions in any way possible.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
I would bring to the office understanding of forming budgets and maintaining budgets. I have been able to maintain or cut my office budget for the past 12 years. I would bring the experience of meeting with thousands of our county citizens during serious, emotional and stressful times and assisting them with decisions that must be made during very trying times. I would bring to the office an open door policy, which our current commissioners maintain so that every citizen has the opportunity to express concerns and be heard.
• • •
Name: Eric Henry
Address: 9420 Franklin Pike, Meadville (West Mead Township)
Date of birth: Aug. 12, 1970
Education: Graduated Maplewood high school; completed paramedic training Emergycare training institute 1992; attended business classes UPT
Occupation: Current Crawford County commissioner; president; Meadville Ambulance Service.
Experience: Chairman, Crawford County commissioners from 2020-present.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am running for a second term to continue to build on the momentum that this board of commissioners has had over the last three plus years. The broadband project, public safety, and the building upgrades (which are vital to continuing to reduce expenses where we can) are all vital to the future of Crawford County.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
The declining population coupled with the high percentage of seniors living on fixed incomes makes the budget without a doubt the number one priority for me. School districts and some municipalities are considering significant tax raises in the future. It is imperative for county government to find ways to not increase property taxes and continue to reduce expenses within county government. The most important job a commissioner has is to protect your tax dollars.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
Experience. Despite COVID, skyrocketing inflation, and rising healthcare costs, the commissioners, the department heads, the elected officials, and our finance department have been able to not raise taxes for three consecutive years. Prior to getting elected in 2020, I spent one year shadowing county government. Over the last three years I have been blessed to learn from two great colleagues and the other department heads. I am still learning, three years later but feel I feel my experience as a current commissioner can keep the county moving forward.
• • •
Name: Todd Siple
Address: 15364 Limber Road, Meadville
Date of birth: Oct. 8, 1963
Education: I attended Saegertown Junior-Senior High School, where I took college prep courses that led me to receive my bachelor of arts degree in petroleum geology from Mercyhurst University.
Occupation: Maintenance 1
Experience: For 14 years, I have maintained the Crawford County Fairgrounds with the help of many college and high school students. I have done an abundance of remodeling in various county-owned and -operated buildings, which has allowed me to collaborate with many county employees and elected officials. Previously I was a general contractor for 20 years. I have contributed as a softball, basketball, and baseball coach for my children. I was the president of Saegertown Little League for seven years, where we grew the program to over 300 participants with the help of many dedicated friends and parents. I was also involved in the Saegertown Boys and Girls Elementary Basketball program for over 25 years as league director. For the last 10 years, I have been a PIAA referee.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
Before the last election, I was approached by several influential members of the community about becoming a commissioner. As I took stock of this unique role, I considered my 14 years of experience at the county level working in collaboration with many departments within the county system. I have had the opportunity to experience firsthand what the decision process is for our county government and how those decisions, good or not, affect our communities. I am a thoughtful person of action who can summon the strength of character to see through the often complex processes in local government. Through my experience, I can make decisions for all citizens of our county to improve their lives.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
Crawford County residents, like most Americans, have significant concerns regarding the government about who they can trust and who they can believe. All government officials should be willing to share honesty, integrity, and facts with their constituents, and that is what I strive to provide. Open communication on spending, budgets, and how to create economic growth is paramount to building partnerships and relationships. A commonsense approach to providing a better quality of life, employment, and the desire for young people to want to live in Crawford County can become a reality when applied. We need to take advantage of our cost of living to help businesses here grow and attract more businesses to come. We need a more progressive plan to bring our county new higher standards.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
I firmly believe the role of county commissioner needs to be dedicated and focused. A vote for me will come with a solemn pledge to commit myself full-time to the office of commissioner while still serving my community. I will take the initiative to move forward, armed with the strength of leadership to improve the county and the livelihood of our residents. I will search out new resources and improve upon antiquated methods. All my life, I have been a team player. I will listen to all sides and approaches to create a space where anyone can work together to make the best decisions for the county. I will employ my work ethic to help the county in decision-making, use a more hands-on approach, and not be afraid to get my hands dirty when necessary.
CRAWFORD COUNTY CORONER
REPUBLICAN
Four-year term
Vote for one
Name: Eric D. Coston
Address: Guys Mills
Date of birth: Dec. 16, 1969
Education: Master of criminal justice — Medicolegal Forensic Investigation, DeSales University (2022-24); graduate certificate — Non-profit Management & Grant Writing, University of Texas (2020); Fire Inspector I (2018); Traffic Incident Management (2017); Basic Vehicle Rescue Technician (1995-2015); National Incident Management System — ICS 100, 200; NIMS 700, 800 (2006-14); Arson Investigation Awareness for Emergency Response Personnel (2004); Critical Incident Stress Management (2002); bachelor of science — Physician Assistant Program, Gannon University (1993); Nationally Certified Fire Fighter I (1992); Agricultural Accidents & Rescue (1989); Emergency Medical Technician (1987).
Occupation: Board-certified physician assistant, Meadville Urgent Care Physicians (Titusville and Vernon); assistant (deputy) Crawford County coroner (January to present); fire chief, East Mead Volunteer Fire Company.
Experience: Board-certified physician assistant in emergency and hospital medicine, 30 years; deputy Crawford County coroner (2000-04); United States Army Reserves, medical officer, veteran, retired, 24 years; active member/director of operations, East Mead Volunteer Fire Company, 38 years; past Army Medicine Grief & Bereavement Counselor Certification (2003-13).
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am running for the office of Crawford County coroner because I am fully committed and invested in the position to serve the residents of Crawford County. Over the past 35 years, I have focused on attaining the necessary training, education, and experience to seamlessly enter into the role as the next Crawford County coroner. Following in the footsteps of past Crawford County coroners G. Arden Hughes and Patrick McHenry, along with current Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, it is my promise to continue with the duty, charged with honor, to investigate the death of an individual while providing crisis support and grieving assistance to families in their time of need. As I have had the distinct pleasure of working directly with each of the past three county coroners, I will maintain the highest priority of accountability within the coroner’s office performed with empathy, dignity, and utmost respect.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
Though the greatest challenge my constituents face is truly understanding the role and responsibilities of the county coroner, many voters misinterpret the eligibility requirements to run for an elected position with the actual qualifications necessary to fulfill the vital role of county coroner. The responsibility of the county coroner is to determine the cause and manner of all deaths placed within the jurisdiction of the office. In order to accomplish this, it is imperative that a coroner has pertinent education and relevant experience to conduct thorough investigations when the manner of death is determined to be other than a natural cause.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
Active experience as deputy coroner investigating all types and manners of death; training in various forms of investigations; medical education with training in emergency medicine and trauma; health care provider with 30 years of experience; valid driver’s license, clean driving record; ability to provide an empathetic approach during the grieving process with families based upon a grounded experience in all manners of death; Republican party member since 1997; endorsement by Patrick McHenry, retired Crawford County coroner and retired Pennsylvania State Police captain. The investigation of a person’s death is not something that should be taken lightly. It is a significant matter that must be performed by experienced, trained, and qualified individuals. As a life-long learner, I will continue to seek education that complements and supports the role of the Crawford County coroner as an advocate and educator, but most importantly as an investigator in all manners of death.
• • •
Name: Aimee C. Spitzer
Address: 11724 Oakridge Road, Conneaut Lake
Date of birth: March 21, 1983
Education: Associate degrees in funeral service management, embalming science and suicidology.
Occupation: Licensed funeral director
Experience: 16 years of funeral service.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I have always been very community-minded and I think holding an elected office is a great way to be of service to my neighbors and fellow citizens. But you have to come to office with the proper mindset. Elected officials need to remember that they work for the people at all times. When you hold public office, every day is Election Day.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
Often, people barely know what the coroner does, or what the responsibilities of the coroner are, according to state law. I consider it an important role of the Coroner to educate the public in that regard. Especially when it comes to reaching out to our children about making good choices in life and how making poor choices can have terrible consequences. For me, I can best help my constituents by being transparent about the operations of the coroner’s office and available to help educate them and possibly help save lives in the community.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
Experience is the most important part of serving effectively in the coroner’s office. I have had the opportunity to work with some of the best coroners in Pennsylvania over the past 16 years in my role as a licensed funeral director. I know how to interact with and treat families, which is the most important aspect of the job — even more so than forensic services. I possess the knowledge and background to be the best candidate for the position.
• • •
Name: Toni Longo
Address: 11316 Wing Road, Conneautville
Date of birth: March 22, 1980
Education: Conneaut Valley High School, LTI, Edinboro University.
Occupation: Office specialist/biller
Experience: 18 years as an EMT, 12 years office specialist/biller.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I believe I can make a difference in the coroner’s office, not only by meeting the legal obligations of the deceased person but also by being caring and compassionate with the family of the deceased. I feel the coroner has an obligation not only to the deceased but also to the family to be understanding, show care, and give dignity to their loved ones. I believe I can keep the office within budget and still be thorough. It is also very important to work in a timely fashion. Providing thorough investigations and protecting evidence is vital. I believe cultivating good working relationships with the local funeral homes, local and state police departments, as well as fire and EMS, is essential to running an effective and efficient coroner’s office.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
The budget, with inflation and rising costs of everything. I would look into different ways and means to cut cost and tighten the budget and also look for grants that may be available. Also the vehicles the coroner use are well used with many miles put on in a year.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
I can’t really answer that fairly because I don’t know the challengers, but I can tell you that I am caring, compassionate, dependable, responsible, punctual, reliable and eager to work with the local funeral homes, law enforcement and fire and EMS services.
CRAWFORD COUNTY AUDITOR
REPUBLICAN
Four-year term
Vote for not more than two
Name: Renee Kiser
Address: 362 Ross Drive, Saegertown
Date of birth: Dec. 31, 1970
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Point Park University.
Occupation: Fiscal assistant, Crawford County Treasurer’s Office
Experience: I have over 20 years of banking experience with Mellon Bank and Citizens Bank holding various positions in Meadville and Cambridge Springs. I’ve also served in the county treasurer’s office as a fiscal assistant for the last nine years.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
My position as a county auditor would be the natural progression in my career using my training and experience to further serve the people of Crawford County. My background and education give me the necessary skills to do the job well.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
Our economy is slowing and the high costs we face as consumers demand frugality in government. Auditors secure the most efficient use of tax dollars. We play a critical role in ensuring that the financial affairs of county government comply with regulations and are used efficiently and effectively.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
I believe I can make a positive impact on local government. My professionalism, maturity, curiosity, and my desire to improve government efficiency will be an asset to Crawford County.
• • •
Name: Stacey A. Holzer
Address: 36032 State Highway 408, Centerville
Date of birth: Sept. 4, 1964
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am a lifelong republican. My core values include serving others to the best of my ability. I feel public office requires integrity, responsibility, and experience. I have demonstrated all of these qualities for over 35 years by providing exceptional job performance in different accountable positions, including Troy Township tax collector, Townville Borough tax collector, bookkeeper and income tax preparer. I enjoy running numbers, investigating discrepancies and solving accounting challenges. I believe being a Crawford County auditor represents an important phase in my service to the community.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
The downturn in the economy is hurting everyone in some way. The residents of Crawford County not only need to know, but also deserve to have someone in office that will be diligent to make sure that tax dollars and monies are dispersed properly, and to protect them from intentional or accidental misuse of funds. A Crawford County auditor is responsible for auditing any use of county credit cards, employee payroll, hotel bed taxes, tax collectors and all checks that are written by county officials and their employees. Auditing ensures the correct and legal use of the taxpayer’s money. Based on my vast experience in accounting related positions, I can do all of the mentioned duties while looking for ways to improve the current system.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
Experience. I am currently the elected Troy Township tax collector for the last 14 years and also the elected Townville Borough tax collector for the last six years. As the tax collector, I have been required to go through audits. I have been commended for the excellent way I kept the tax roll, receipts and records. As a bookkeeper for over 35 years, I have gained fiscal knowledge and responsibility. I will apply my knowledge to ensure that Crawford County funds are accurately reported. An auditor requires a serious commitment to accountability, and is one that I have trained and worked my entire career to hold. I have been gaining experience that directly applies to performing this job better than anyone else. If elected, I would be diligent to perform the duties of a Crawford County auditor with integrity and to the best of my ability.
• • •
Name: Kelsey Zimmerman
Address: 12645 State Highway 198, Guys Mills
Date of birth: Nov. 30, 1988
Education: Saegertown High School graduate, 2007; Edinboro University, bachelor’s degree in comprehensive business administration, 2011.
Occupation: Crawford County auditor
Experience: I have 11 and a half years of experience working in county government. For 10 and a half of those years I worked as deputy treasurer and assistant tax claim director. For the past year, I served as interim county auditor.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am running for office because I want to continue serving as county auditor. I have enjoyed serving the community in this capacity for the past year. This position allows me to continue to use the knowledge and skills I have gained. I want to see that the auditors office remains a fiscally responsible department.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
I think one of the challenges our constituents face is not knowing how the county uses their money. This money might include property taxes, revenue from license sales, deed recording fees and restitution or fines to name a few. Our job as a county auditor is to make sure these funds are being distributed properly and according to county policy and/or state legislation. One responsibility of the auditors office is to audit the tax collectors. Crawford County has 51 tax collectors whose job is to collect and distribute real estate taxes and per capita taxes to their designated taxing bodies. By auditing the tax collectors, we provide a sense of security for both the taxpayer and tax collector.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
My education and years of experience working in county government. I have a business degree where I completed several accounting and finance classes. I worked in the treasuer’s office as deputy treasurer and assistant tax claim director for ten and an half years. For the past year, I served as interim auditor. During that time I have built a working relationship with many of the county departments. I also had the opportunity to learn the day to day operations of the auditors office.
• • •
Name: Joshua Manuel
Address: 33499 S. Main St., Townville
Date of birth: Aug. 4, 1992
Education: High school graduate and New Castle School of Trades heavy equipment program.
Occupation: Public safety telecommunicator for Crawford County
Experience: I am president of Townville Borough Council. I am also Townville Volunteer Fire Department fire chief. I raise Black Angus cattle for Black Diamond Farms, 41 head.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
To ensure that the county’s assets are properly being reported and allocated. To bring integrity and trustworthiness to the position of auditor.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
Providing full transparency to the tax payers that funds allocated are spent on their designated purpose.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
I am not a politician and I believe that is extremely important to the position of auditor. This position should be completely fact based and not politically motivated. If funds are being used as allocated there is no reason for any politics to come into play. I will be fair and honest and expect the same of all others.
CRAWFORD COUNTY PROTHONOTARY
REPUBLICAN
Four-year term
Vote for one
Name: Roan Hunter
Address: 645 Lord St., Meadville
Date of birth: Jan. 2, 2003
Education: I graduated Meadville Area High School in 2021 and I’m currently pursuing an apprenticeship to obtain my diploma and journeyman card in the toolmaking field.
Occupation: I work as a toolmaker at Micro Tool & Manufacturing Inc./Micro Plastics Inc. where I operate various machines to finish products that are accurate down to 50-millionths of an inch, the same level of accuracy I feel needs to be brought to record, manage, and store sensitive records in the most efficient way possible.
Experience: With the help of dear friends two years ago, I ran against a five-time elected official and received just under half of the county votes. By the huge show of support, I can tell the voters are ready for something new. The prothonotary’s office deals with cases that hit extremely close to home for all parties involved, and needs a compassionate leader to pave the way along these treacherous journeys. My social work with the non-profit Not One More has thoroughly prepared me to take on this role and act on behalf of the community by always working in favor of the majority, the way it’s supposed to be.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
Ever since I was a little kid, I have been fascinated by the due process, the vastly wide turnout of elections, public servants and how an idea that seems so simple on paper such as politics can be the separating force between friends and even family. My main motive for pursuing this election is to bring a fresh set of eyes to the courthouse, eyes that can see new and more-efficient courthouse processes to save money on everyone’s part. I believe with my teamwork and leadership skills I can bring the power of the government back to the people.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
The biggest problems a lot of citizens have in common with the Prothonotary’s office is that you are required to personally be at the court to file some paperwork. I would use my prior inventory and virtual integration experience to bring online permitting systems (where state law permits) to the Prothonotary’s office to reduce trips to the courthouse, which isn’t a close walk for everyone. I would take the big leap almost every other county has by implementing cloud storage into the court to better organize records. We pride ourselves on having the largest physical collection of records, but other counties have databases twice the size with the added benefit a search button.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
I would bring youth and veracity to this office. There’s never a problem with running an office the way it’s always been run, it just works. However, when newer, more cost-efficient processes are found, we need to be quick to incorporate them into daily use. As time shows, nobody is coming to save us. I would be able to adapt at a moment’s notice to consistently make all decisions in favor of the community. Winning this office would provide the resources to implement my plans of after-school enrichment activities such as food drives, extra-curricular academic tutoring help, sports programs with volunteers already in place, a youth group, and finally, Hayden House.
• • •
Name: Emmy Arnett
Address: 3021 Brick Church Road, Atlantic
Date of birth: March 3, 1974
Education: Graduated from Conneaut Valley High School; associate’s degree in counseling from Penn State Behrend; bachelor’s degree in arts and sciences/criminal justice from Penn State Behrend.
Occupation: Crawford County prothonotary for the last 16 years
Experience: 26 years working in the court system as an Adult Probation/Parole officer, working for the Common Pleas Court judges, and being the Crawford County prothonotary for the last 16 years.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I want to continue to provide judges, court staff, attorneys, and constituents with complete and up to date civil court filings pursuant to federal, state, and local Rules of Civil Procedure. Documents are extremely personal to the adults and children involved. Through my leadership the prothonotary’s budget has experienced a very minimal single line-item increases in 16 years beyond employees’ salaries and benefits which the county commissioners and unions control. My life has been a testimony to hard work and dedication, which I will continue to bring to the prothonotary office.
2) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
When constituents enter the prothonotary office it is extremely personal to the adults and children involved. From custody and divorce actions, mortgage foreclosures, medical malpractice lawsuits, and protection from abuse orders just to name a few. Myself as the elected prothonotary must provide the courts and the individuals with the assurance that their filings will be timely docketed and processed per the federal, state, and local Rules of Civil Procedure. The adults and children involved in the civil court system deserve nothing less.
3) What would you bring to this office that your challenger does not?
I bring 26 years of experience, knowledge in areas of office management, budget preparation and the understanding of the court legal system. With my prior work experience, I have the knowledge and understanding of both criminal and civil court procedures. I have tackled the digitization of approximately 800 civil court docket books, some dating back to the 1800s. This has preserved and protected historical court documents while vastly increasing retrieval efficiency for the public. I led and directed the introduction and execution of our Teleosoft Software. This has saved hundreds of thousands of taxpayers dollars, while affording the general public free access to public records and court documents. It has been a true honor to serve the people of Crawford County.
CONNEAUT SCHOOL BOARD
Region 2
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Four-year term
Vote for one
Name: Edward Williamson
Address: 17434 Shermansville Road, Linesville
Date of birth: Oct. 13, 1961
Education: Bachelor of arts in psychology
Occupation: Business development manager
Experience: 35 years
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I have traveled my entire career and now have a position that does not require as much travel so I can be active within the community to include coaching kids sports, spending time and attending events with my five children still at home and volunteering in our community. This would also include serving on our school board. I have a lot of experience creating and executing actions that lead to positive results. It is my hope to bring this experience to our school board.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
I think any decision to review and or remove reading material rests with the parents of whom we would represent. My own belief is that materials that do not have supporting data showing demonstrable value to our children’s future such as a propensity to broaden skill sets in core areas such as math, science, technology, civil service, arts, literature, history, and the trades can be accessed outside the learning environment of our schools.
3) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
Currently our schools do not align with the spending of other schools, this places a burden on our community with regard to property taxes and is not efficient. Currently our board and school leadership is perceived poorly within the community, which is tragic considering we have some great teachers, staff and a wonderful community. People do not engage because there is a perception of non transparency, fiscal impropriety and poor communication. The challenge will be to put in process changes that will address and fix this.
• • •
Name: Travis W. Crytzer
Address: 14833 Inlet Road, Meadville
Date of birth: July 24, 1982
Education: Linesville High School graduate 2001; undergraduate, American University, bachelor’s of law and society 2005; American University, master’s of public administration, 2007.
Occupation: Former medical school and teaching lobbyist; current small business owner of Blossoms and Blooms Boutique and Loeffler’s Flowers and Gifts.
Experience: I am a successful small business owner celebrating six years in business of Blossoms and Blooms Boutique and Loeffler’s Flowers. I employ 10 people and know how to run a fiscally responsible and efficient business.
I am a member of the Women’s Services Board as well as the Northwest Workforce Development Board. I am the president of the Summit Township Planning Commission. I am also the president of the Henretta Memorial Library Board. I am an active member of the Chamber of Commerce as well as on the corporate board of Meadville Medical Center and the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County. My professional experience working in Washington, D.C., has greatly prepared me for where I am today and provided me with the background and success I carry with me today. It is essential to work with all people and value and appreciate peoples opinions and respect differences while working towards a common goal of providing an excellent public education to our future generations.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am running for school director of Conneaut School District because I want our community to succeed and our future generations to receive the best education they possibly can and ensure they are prepared for the real world. I have a little nephew who is in Conneaut Valley Elementary and a niece who will be starting in a few years. I want them to succeed and be afforded the same public education that I received and adequately prepared me for where I am today. I am also a small business owner in the community owning two flower shops. The success of the Conneaut School District has a direct impact on the success of my business and all other small businesses in the community. Our schools produce the next generation of our workforce and we need our workforce to be prepared and excel upon graduation. The Conneaut School District has been a viable asset to our community for decades and I am completely confident Conneaut School District will continue to be successful with my leadership on the board.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
I am not in favor of focusing our time and energy on a frivolous topic. Our schools are facing much greater challenges and worries than determining which books should be allowed or not. Our focus should be ensuring the children are able to read and know what a library is. Our children should be reading books more and spending less time on their phones and the internet where we have no control of what they are searching or reading. Another topic that rises to a much higher concern than book banning is that of the decreasing enrollment numbers and the budget deficit that will be far worse than a possible book in a library.
3) What is the greatest challenge your constituents face that being elected to office would allow you to address?
The Conneaut School District is facing similar challenges as other public schools throughout the country — decreasing enrollment numbers, dwindling tax base, an aging population, low-income population and budgeting shortfalls. We definitely are faced with a challenging time ahead, which is why it is essential to elect me as your next school director of Conneaut School District. My educational and professional experience will allow me to provide a unique insight to the board. I want our area to grow because the school district and the education is far superior to other regions. Our school district already has the tools for success, we need to expand upon them and ensure they are being operated in the most efficient and effective manner possible.
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Vote for one
Name: Edward Williamson
Name: Travis W. Crytzer
REGION 3
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Four-year term
Vote for not more than two
Name: Steven E. Nader
Did not return Tribune questionnaire
• • •
Name: G.W. Hall
Did not return Tribune questionnaire
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Vote for not more than two
Name: Steven E. Nader
Name: Brooke Leuthold
Did not return Tribune questionnaire by deadline
Name: G.W. Hall
CRAWFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Four-year term
Vote for not more than five
Name: David Biggs
Address: 94 Lower Road, Cochranton
Date of birth: 1955
Education: Cochranton Junior-Senior High School, graduated, Crawford County Vocational-Technical School (carpentry), National Tool and Die Pre Apprenticeship Schooling, National Tool and Die Journeyman Certification, Realtor, eight real estate courses, one tool and die estimating class at UMass.
Occupation: Owner of Cornerstone Connections Inc. (tool and die manufacturing solutions company).
Experience: Business owner for 24 years in Crawford County and also doing business in the United States and Asia. Husband and father of three children who attended Crawford Central schools.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am running for office to be a voice for taxpayers, parents and children. I believe we need to educate these three groups about how our school operates and how they can have a positive influence and be involved in the process. The children will be our future leaders and it should be about them and their future.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
I support the review of the district library material prior to it being added to the library for access by students. There may be reason to review/remove/add materials to the current inventory of materials in the library. I believe this should be driven by the taxpayers and especially parents who should have a voice in this matter.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
I support the feasibility studies. I believe this should be used as a guideline to inform the taxpayers. I want any decision on school building closure, renovations and operations to be driven by the taxpayers who are ultimately funding much of the district expense.
• • •
Name: Kevin G. Merritt
Address: 21175 State Highway 285, Cochranton
Date of birth: March 28, 1966
Education: Graduated Cambridge Springs High, 1984; attended Alliance College/Pitt, no degree.
Occupation: Family Community Christian Association, Meadville, facilities manager. Schwebel Baking Company route sales/agency manager, 1990-2022.
Widowed (late Regina Merritt) single parent of two children, Alison 16, and Abigail, 9, both attending Cochranton schools.
Experience: I have a combined 18 years as a school director. Crawford Central, 2019-present; Crawford Central, 1999-2003, did not seek reelection; and PENNCREST, 1987-97, resigned moved from the district to Cochranton. I have also served on IU#5 Board of Directors and was involved with the formation of North Regional Benefit Employee Trust (NORBET). I have also served on Crawford County Career and Technical School Joint Operating Committee (Crawford Tech), and I am currently chair of the committee.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am running for the board to ensure quality education for all students is available for their success. The recent pandemic has created many setbacks especially in elementary school, the critical primary grades for learning. Reading is one and speech another, not to mention the mental health and social issues by not being in school. I am running to have financial accountability. Are we getting the best bang for our buck? Can we do better? Are the right questions being asked? Are we thinking outside the box? Are we looking down the road or just the current time? The board (macro manage) is the policy maker. The superintendent (micro manage) is the manager of the day-by-day operations and ensuring the functions of the staff are duly carried out.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
Crawford Central doesn’t have a policy on book removal but rather a procedure. Crawford Central procedure is a parent can challenge a book by filling out the form and presenting it to the building principal. It then goes before the building committee which then renders its opinion. If the challenger disagrees, they can appeal to the superintendent office then his team will then read the book and upon review of the building level teams review issue his opinion. If his opinion is not acceptable then the board will review and give its opinion. Since I have been on the board (2019-present) I have not had a book review at the board level. I believe before a board policy is implemented, we must ask how are these inappropriate reading materials getting into district libraries. Are they coming from the library subscription companies?
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
I believe it is too early to say I support or not support closing schools based on a feasibility study. The current feasibility study hasn’t even started and here we are drawing sides. If the study is only to inform us of what schools to close why are we paying $15,000 for something we could just go do? I believe in getting the facts first on our total picture of the district’s condition before making a decision. Yes, there are opinions being said as to what we could do such as maybe closing Cochranton High School, maybe closing an elementary school or two, or making grade level elementary buildings or just maybe none of the above. I am for having the study gather the information on what our options are then have a discussion asking the pros and cons on any recommendation coming forth from the study.
• • •
Name: Bonnie Murphy
Did not return Tribune questionnaire
• • •
Name: Lisa Whitenack
Address: Meadville
Date of birth: 1977
Education: BS from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, MS from Michigan State University, PhD from University of South Florida.
Occupation: Biology professor
Experience: Parent representative, Crawford Central School District (CCSD) Comprehensive Planning Process, 2021-present; Board of Directors, Meadville Children’s Center (member 2015-16, secretary 2016-17, president 2017-18); parent (one child at Meadville Area Middle School, one at Neason Hill Elementary); Meadville Area High School Band Boosters member, 2021-present; Meadville Area Middle School Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (A-TSI) Committee, 2021-present; co-organizer, 4th Graders as Scientists, 2013-present; co-organizer, Educators in the Workplace, 2015-present; Partners in Education member, 2013-present; CCSD-Allegheny College STEM Partnership project director, 2014-20; Board of Directors/Executive Committee in various professional organizations, 2015-22; and co-leader, Girl Scout Troop 36539
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
As the kid of a public school teacher, the sister of two public school teachers, a proud product of public schools, and the parent of two kids in Crawford Central schools, I know the great impact that our public schools have on all of us. Strong communities and strong schools go hand-in-hand. We all need to work together — families, students, teachers, administrators, staff, and the larger community — and my goal is to represent and advocate for all of these constituencies if elected to the CCSD School Board. Being an elected representative of our community is not something I take lightly. I am committed to showing up, listening, making connections, and acting responsibly to make our schools, and therefore our community, stronger. I have been successfully working with CCSD students, faculty, and administrators for over a decade. Serving on the school board would be another way to continue supporting our community.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
Our CCSD librarians, teachers, and other professionals have the training and expertise to choose appropriate reading materials that encourage our kids to become critical and compassionate thinkers who can thrive in our increasingly diverse society. Parents should be aware of and talk to their kids about what they are reading in print or accessing online.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
Feasibility studies are important tools for determining how to balance the realistic costs of running a school district that successfully serves our students and the wider community with the funds available to pay for these resources. However, there are several other pieces besides facilities that play into balancing the budget. It is important to consider all of the relevant details, including data from feasibility studies, before making decisions. Sometimes the only way forward is to make the really tough call to close a school if it really is the best evidence-based choice, and I am prepared to make those difficult choices.
• • •
Name: Wallace (Wally) G. Mason II
Address: 4024 E. Church St., Cochranton
Date of birth: Oct. 27, 1948
Education: BS social studies, education; BS elementary education; master’s in curriculum and instruction; principal certification.
Experience: Teacher of eighth- and ninth-grade social studies at Cochranton Junior-Senior High, teacher of fifth grade at Cochranton Elementary School until retirement. After retirement: Teaching critical thinking courses for the Enrichment Program. Coached junior high basketball at Cochranton Junior-Senior High School. Coached cross country at Meadville Area Senior High and Meadville Area Middle School.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am interested in maintaining and improving education for all students in Crawford Central School District. Academic standards should be raised to ensure all students have equal access to the best education the district can provide, preparing them to become contributing members of society.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
First, I am not for banning books. I think that is what you are asking. I do believe that books should be age appropriate. The question should be: Who has the power to determine what books are appropriate and contribute to the mission of the district? One or two people should not make that decision. If books need to be reviewed, a collaboration of parents, students, teachers, administrators, and community leaders should review the books in question.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
No, there is more to closing a school than a feasibility study. It can hurt property values and tax revenues. When you think about how valuable a school is to a community and follow a feasibility study that is only concerned about the bottom line, you have lost focus on your educational mission. Students should graduate and be prepared to pursue a college degree or join the workforce. Before making the decision of closing a school, all other options should be considered.
• • •
Name: Monica Hargenrater
Address: 22769 Steen Hill Road, Cochranton
Date of birth: June 30, 1989
Education: 2007 graduate of Cochranton Junior-Senior High School; graduate of the child care program at the Crawford County Vo-Tech; and obtained an associate’s degree in elementary education.
Occupation: I currently work for Monsia Property Management as an office manager, and own and operate two businesses with my husband.
Experience: I formerly worked in the child care field for approximately 10 years before becoming an office manager for the last eight years. My husband and I started an apartment rental business and a handyman company as well three years ago.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
Having two children within the school district I first wanted to be more involved in their education. Additionally, while I love my job and, our businesses, I do miss teaching and, am excited at the possibility of re-entering the education field. I feel I can bring a lot to the community with the skills I have learned forming and operating two businesses and, working with members within our community during my former and current jobs.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
As one of my favorite childhood books had been the victim of an attempted book ban during my time in school, I would need to answer no. I would, however, support a policy that requires a parent/guardian signature for any books containing adult topics or, topics not typically suited for their age group.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
I would prefer to wait to answer this question until the feasibility study has been complete in order to make an informed and logical decision/suggestion on the topic. When/if the time arrives, I do intend to be sure our students are the top priority in this decision.
• • •
Name: Ed DeVore
Address: 20444 DeVore Road, Meadville
Date of birth: April 15, 1959
Education: Bachelor of Science, master of arts.
Occupation: Retired elementary art teacher.
Experience: Taught in public schools for 30 years: substitute teacher in Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts for two years, then hired full-time as an art teacher at PENNCREST. Upon moving to central Pennsylvania, I worked for the West Branch Area School District until retirement.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
Having spent my life teaching children, I continue to care about the quality of education for today’s students, considering service as a school board director to be a potential means of ensuring my hometown’s youth receive the instruction they need to succeed in their own lives.
During my career, I witnessed many efforts to politically indoctrinate students, often at the expense of academic achievement. Some stemmed from individual teachers who were themselves indoctrinated in college, including as to their methodology. However, much was systemic, pushed by state and federal mandates, bureaucracies, local administrators, and teachers’ unions.
Recently, several districts have experienced efforts to institute more radical programs. I’d like to prevent them from taking root here. I’m not interested in promoting my own personal political beliefs or ideology, but merely want schools to produce well-educated, informed individuals capable of using logical fact-based reasoning to form their own opinions.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
I support a policy allowing for the review and removal of reading materials used in district curricula and libraries. A recent Tribune poll on the subject indicates that 74 percent of our residents also support it.
Such actions are often portrayed as censorship or book-banning, but they’re simply efforts to ensure that what’s available in taxpayer funded schools is age-appropriate for all students. If a parent decides that their own children should be exposed to a book removed from schools, they can still get it through public libraries, local book stores, or online vendors like Amazon.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
I would prefer that no school be closed if it could possibly be kept open, but in order for the district to be fiscally responsible, it may be a necessary consideration as a last resort if other solutions to financial problems fail. I can’t give a definitive answer for or against until the results of the feasibility study are in and I know what alternative options to school closings are available.
• • •
Name: Benjamin Bargar
Did not return Tribune questionnaire
• • •
Name: Shanna Hodgson
Address: Meadville
Date of birth: 1979
Education: Bachelor of arts from Carleton College, PhD from University of Michigan.
Occupation: Professor
Experience: Parent representative, CCSD Comprehensive Planning Process, 2021-present; Board of Directors, Meadville Children’s Center (vice president 2015-16; president 2016-17; treasurer 2017-18); literacy tutor, Neason Hill, 2010-16; volunteer and chaperone, Second District Elementary, 2018-present; parent (two children at Second District); mentor, AP Research Course, McDowell High School, 2019-20; facilitator, Bonner Community Engagement Program, 2019-present; treasurer, Graduate Employees Organization, 2006-07.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I passionately support quality education for all children in our district. As the proud product of public schools, with many teachers in my extended family, I believe schools are the cornerstone of a strong community. I’m running for School Board to advocate for students, teachers, staff, and families, and to help prepare our students for the world. I believe I have skills and experience to effectively serve our kids. I take being an elected representative seriously and have a proven track record of responsible leadership: I will follow through on my commitments, represent our community’s needs, and promote responsible, common-sense positions. I have two decades of non-profit and professional leadership and service, including experience in budgeting, policy, personnel, and strategic planning. I have served in a number of elected roles in these areas and have developed the skills necessary to represent constituents and to cooperate to achieve common goals.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
Our children need to be prepared for the 21st century, and I support resources that will promote the best education possible for the students in our community. Our highly trained librarians and professional staff are best suited to decide what reading materials will be available in the library. But just because something is available, that does not mean children are required to read it. All parents should stay informed about what books their kids are reading — just as they should be aware of what their kids are viewing and reading online — and have open conversations about their family’s values and expectations.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
The feasibility study will help CCSD decide how to spend taxpayer dollars as efficiently and effectively as possible. I support a balanced budget, and with declining student numbers over the past years, the study will gather information the School Board will need to make the most responsible decision. In addition to facilities, the District’s budget has many items, and I will approach all of them with an open mind to serve the community as responsibly as possible. I would make the very difficult decision to close a school only if it was clearly evident that this would be the only alternative to save our local residents significant money.
• • •
Name: Bryan J. Miller
Address: U.S. Highway 322, Cochranton
Date of birth: Dec. 13, 1971
Education: Graduate of Cochranton Junior-Senior High School.
Occupation: Operations manager environmental services, UPMC Jameson
Experience: CCSD school director 2019-present.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I believe it is important to be active in our communities. Whether it be volunteering at schools, churches, community theater, helping raise money for charities or organizing fund raiser for families in need from fire or natural disasters and in politics to help make a difference at a county level. I believe it’s important to maintain healthy schools for students of our district where they can not only learn math, reading, and science but also learn social, emotional, skills that will help them become critical thinkers for the next generation.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
I would not be supportive of any policy that would remove review reading materials from libraries.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
I do not support closing any schools. The feasibility study is to look at our buildings and recommend upkeep and improvements. It also will look at current space and give us ideas for use of space for alternative education possibilities.
• • •
Name: Michael Cain
Address: 576 Washington St., Meadville
Date of birth: April 15, 1958
Education: 2008 M.Ed. (educational leadership), Edinboro University; 1986 BS (mathematics/education), University of Pittsburgh; 1979 AS (fine art painting), Ivy School of Professional Art, Pittsburgh.
Occupation: Retired educator and current author, artist, and online learning application creator.
Experience: 34 years as a mathematics teacher; author of multiple mathematical supplements and scholarly works on education; president of Tower 23 interactive education (tower23.com).
President of Masonic Hall Association; treasurer of Masonic Lodge 408; secretary of Masonic Lodge 408; director of Ben Franklin School of Industry; father of four former CCSD students.
For more information, go to mremike.com.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
A school district floundering, teachers downtrodden and exhausted, students lacking focus, direction, and purpose, parents torn inside out by changing social norms and future shock, leaving them bewildered as to how to raise their children, and a government ever present telling them they know how yet showing very little results. At the very heart of it, children’s minds and bodies and perhaps even their souls are in peril. The children of this community are the building blocks of the future. But the school district is failing at its task to create dynamic learners equipped with the skills they need to face the future and become successful contributors to our community and beyond. I am compelled to run for office and once more dedicate my life to the service of this community and its children.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
This question like the situation it refers to is far more complicated than it seems. I feel there is still some information needed to arrive at a decision either way. We need to clearly define what is adult literature and what is age-appropriate literature or is there any difference? What are the copyright dates of questioned literature and how many years has any questionable material been on the shelves of the district libraries? A clear understanding of our community and districts guidelines for appropriate literature to be housed by our libraries is needed. We should clarify literature selection by an algorithm that can more clearly define what we as a district believe will have a positive impact on our children.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
I am against feasibility studies. Hiring outside sources to find a solution to any dilemma seems like an admission that the leaders lack vision and creativity to provide alternative solutions. The utilization of resources and repurposing of buildings may require critical thinking skills, lateral thinking skills and outside the box thinking skills and a whole lot of effort but it can be done. There is no need to close any of the district buildings. There is a need for a more creative and dynamic utilization of all the buildings in the districts charge.
• • •
Name: Robert S. Conley
Address: 20462 Alden St., Meadville
Date of birth: Nov. 10, 1965
Education: Meadville Area Senior High School, 1984; five years of computer science and system engineering at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (1984 to 1989).
Occupation: Head programmer, Plasma Automation of Meadville. I have developed metal-cutting software and supported complex metal-cutting machines since 1989.
Bat in the Attic Games Independent publisher of games and supplements for tabletop gaming since 2009.
Experience: 1999 to 2003, committee chair of Explorer Post 245. Help organized and manage Explorer Post 245 as part of French Creek Council. The post was comprised of adults, young adults, and youths aged 16 or older engaged in running events centered around Medieval reenactments and improvisational theater for the fantasy genre. 2013 to 2014, Boy Scout Webelos den leader, Troop 215. 2015 to 2018, Boy Scout troop committee chair, Troop 215.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
Over the years, I have advocated for various issues in front of the school board. I am campaigning because people have encouraged me after witnessing my work. They know that I will conduct thorough research to understand all the different perspectives. I don’t look for easy answers, and I share both the positive and negative findings. This region is facing a demographic decline, with the student body expected to shrink by nearly a quarter. This will create an unprecedented challenge for the district due to a smaller tax base and reduced state funding. There isn’t going to be an easy solution. Rather, achieving lasting success will require many small, nuanced victories in many areas. My decades of experience in developing and supporting complex manufacturing machinery and years of volunteer work have taught me to how to find effective solutions given limited resources, time, personnel, and money.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
I support the current guidelines Crawford Central used to acquire appropriate material for the elementary, middle school, and high school libraries. I don’t believe an update to the current policy is needed. Keep in mind that individuals have the ability to make the most of opportunities not only locally or in the state but also globally, including in creative, entertainment, services, and manufacturing industries without having to move from our region. As a result, students need to be prepared to deal with these opportunities and how to work with individuals whose life experience is very different from what we experience here in Crawford Central. A well-stocked and updated school library is an important part of preparing students to meet these challenges as they begin to enter the workforce.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
I was born in Meadville and lived here all my life. I chose to get married and raise my kids here. I appreciate the different communities that exist in our county and district. Meadville and Cochranton have separate identities and these should be preserved within the district at both the elementary and high school levels if it is all possible. We are facing a demographic decline within the district. It is currently estimated that we will lose over a quarter of the student population over the coming years. However, this may impact Meadville differently than Cochranton. I can envision a situation where most of the decline occurs in Meadville and enrollment remains relatively constant in Cochranton. If this is the case, I would be very skeptical of closing any schools in Cochranton. If the worst happens then we have to be prepared as a community to make some hard choices.
• • •
Name: Jeff Rose
Address: 22263 Steen Hill Road, Cochranton
Date of birth: Oct. 12, 1966
Education: 1984 graduate of Cochranton Junior-Senior High School; 1988 graduate of Penn State University, bachelor of science in animal science.
Occupation: Risk management consultant
Experience: In addition to farming and working in agriculture all of my life I have served on two church boards and currently serve on the board of directors of the National Farmers Organization in addition to currently serving my second term on Crawford Central School District board.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am a product of the Crawford Central School District and have three children who have also benefited from the education they received here. Serving on the school board is an opportunity for me to give back to this community in response. I have enjoyed working with the other board members over the past seven years, have learned a lot and would welcome the opportunity to continue to represent other parents and taxpayers in the district.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
CCSD has a policy in place that gives parents an avenue to have materials they are concerned about reviewed. One possible outcome of that process is the removal of those materials from district libraries. I support our current policy.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
I support using feasibility studies as one tool for making decisions about building usage. In fact, I voted in favor of hiring a firm to do a feasibility study for CCSD. However, the company we hired to do the study was not elected to make the final decisions; those decisions will be up to the school board. Board members will have the opportunity to weigh a number of factors before voting on any building closures.
• • •
Name: Ronnie (Ron) Irwin
Address: 2340 Election House Road, Cochranton
Date of birth: March 9, 1964
Education: High school graduate, Crawford County Vo-Tech.
Occupation: Business owner
Experience: I created and operate several businesses and purchased others, worked at PENNCREST School District as maintenance and safety coordinator in the early to mid-2000s where I was responsible for the maintenance/custodial budget, and purchasing, for all buildings in the district. Volunteered my time to head the Cochranton Football Field Lights Committee, where I organized and/or led volunteers for fundraising and installing the lights on the Cochranton Junior-Senior High School football field.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I see many challenges facing the Crawford Central School District and I believe I can be an asset by helping the district to face and conquer those challenges.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
I believe we can learn something from the movie rating system, that has been around for decades. A child below the age of 17 cannot see a R rated movie without an adult. It would only seem appropriate for parents to approve any material that their child has access to. Mature themed material should not be easily accessible to all ages of children and should require parental consent for their child to have access to said material.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
Until a complete feasibility study, including transportation considerations, is complete, I am not comfortable commenting on this.
Two-year term
Vote for one
Name: Tammy Silvis
Address: 13767 Leslie Road, Meadville
Date of birth: Dec, 27, 1973
Education: Associate’s degree in business administration.
Occupation: Billing specialist
Experience: I am currently, or have been, an office manager for a lending company, billing specialist, payroll support member, and an auditing team member for a well drilling company. The position I have held the longest has been that of a mom and wife.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I feel compelled to do my civic duty as a parent, taxpayer, and citizen of the Crawford Central School District. It is my goal to represent parents, teachers, students, and the community to provide a bright future for our local schools.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
I would support a review of the materials, I believe that a review is just that, a review. When and if materials are deemed inappropriate or unlawful for the student body I would support the removal.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
As a parent, I would be hard pressed to close a school. As a taxpayer and citizen, I would have to weigh all of the information provided to me to make a practical and educated decision.
• • •
Name: Melissa Burnett
Address: 622 Limber Road, Meadville
Date of birth: Jan. 9, 1957
Education: Bachelor’s in sociology.
Occupation: Retired from Edinboro University.
Experience: Two-term board member.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am running because I value education and understand the social, ethical, and economic impact of education to our community and its value therein and beyond. I believe that we have tremendous teachers and staff working with our children. A key issue for me is to continue to advocate for a long-term vision, mapping a course that provides the necessary opportunities a students need to reach their full potential. I believe that a school board must be responsive and receptive to all stakeholders, parents, all district personnel as well as students if we are to be successful. With my background and knowledge of our district, I believe different perspectives can be conducive to creative solutions. As a board member elected by you and representing you, I will encourage dialogue from all stakeholders before making decisions. My calm disposition has always been a strength in navigating different opinions and finding common ground.
2) Do you support or are you against a policy to allow for the review and removal of reading materials from the libraries in the district?
I support Policy #109 for challenging instructional or library materials adopted by Crawford Central School Board. In order to protect the First Amendment rights of students in public schools, procedural safeguards have been designed to help ensure that our district outline a transparent, unbiased, established procedure, particularly when it comes to challenging instructional and library materials. This policy provides the procedures and process to challenge any instructional materials and library books. This is a serious process that should not be taken lightly. Parents, however, retain the right to regulate access to a particular book title(s) for their own child, and this does not necessitate a formal challenge. In instances such as this, the parent can consult the building principal and/or the school librarians to discuss and implement the necessary restrictions.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
It is important to note that the primary objective of the feasibility study is not to evaluate the closure of any specific building, but rather explore potential options for enhancing instructional and community services as well as to address aging infrastructures. Additionally, the request for the feasibility study was made to support both short-term and long-term planning efforts with a particular focus on optimizing facility utilization, ensuring financial prudence, and maximizing capacity usage. Ultimately, the findings of the feasibility study will enable the Board to develop a comprehensive plan that effectively addresses the evolving needs of the district.
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Four-year term
Vote for not more than five
Ed Devore
Ron Irwin
Michael Cain
Wallace G. Mason II
Jeff Rose
Shanna Hodgson
Dave Biggs
Lisa Whitenack
Monica Hargenrater
Bonnie Murphy
Delwood J. Smith
Bryan J. Miller
Kevin G. Merritt
Two-year term
Vote for one
Melissa Burnett
Tammy Silvis
PENNCREST SCHOOL BOARD
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Four-year term
Vote for not more than five
Name: Allison Beers
Did not return Tribune questionnaire
• • •
Name: Eli Skelton
Did not return Tribune questionnaire
• • •
Name: Randy Styborski
Address: 22132 Means Drive, Cambridge Springs
Education: Cambridge Springs High School, 2003; bachelor of science in secondary education social studies, Edinboro University, 2007; master of science in curriculum and instruction, Wilkes University, 2020.
Occupation: Social studies teacher, Girard School District, 2007-present
Experience: For the past 16 years, I have been employed as a middle school civics teacher in the Girard School District. In addition to many years in a public education classroom, I have dedicated time beyond my teaching responsibilities, including head varsity volleyball coach, class advisor, the social studies department chair, and history club advisor. I have also received continuing education from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Bill of Rights Institute, the National Constitution Center, the Library of Congress, as well as the Rendell Center for Civic Engagement. Each experience has taught me how to form positive and effective relationships with parents, students, and administrators.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running?
School boards are tasked with solving some of the most challenging issues in public education. These issues include: safety, ever-changing student mental and physical health needs, state requirements, budgets, and economic and feasibility studies. These issues must be managed while trying to empower our students with the skills necessary to become successful citizens. Boards must collaborate with parents and staff to navigate these ever-changing, difficult challenges. I want the students and parents of PENNCREST to feel safe, to feel like they belong, and to feel that their voices can be heard. Employed as an educator, I uniquely understand the difficulties facing our schools. I believe it is essential for school directors to have this type of insight. I am running to ensure the board is equipped to both understand and meet these essential needs.
2) Do you support or are you against policy 109.2?
Previous policy afforded parents the opportunity to review questionable library material. 109.2 is more restrictive, potentially limiting rights of students and parents. My personal stance is irrelevant. Boards are responsible for carrying out duties based upon the law, their constituents, and district needs. When a board begins to legislate, it’s crucial the legislation has the oversight of the law. It seems tyrannical for my personal beliefs to be forced upon all PENNCREST students. We must have checks and balances. 109.2 passed without the oversight of a solicitor, potentially putting an economically strained district at risk of litigation. It was passed without transparency and without the consideration of individual liberty. These are not the principles our local, state, and federal government were founded upon. This created contention and division in our community. I would like to move forward to collaboratively focus on more pressing concerns in PENNCREST.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
I am against closing schools based on one study. School closure should be a last resort because that decision has far-reaching implications. It harms students, families, local employers, and property values. A community can lose its identity. These outcomes can last far beyond our tenure. A feasibility study should be evaluated from all angles. It can identify strengths and weaknesses, and, from that data, objectives and goals can be determined. Before a school is closed, alternative sources of revenue should be pursued. Community groups should be brought together to promote the region and brainstorm solutions. PENNCREST has numerous positive qualities: small class sizes, highly trained staff, and a wholesomeness that is rarely seen in today’s schools. We need to make an effort to promote and market the positive characteristics of a school before we consider closing it. A reputable school can lead to a more robust local economy benefiting everyone.
• • •
Name: Michael Chausse
Did not return Tribune questionnaire
• • •
Name: Nerissa Galt
Address: 18831 Maple Lane, Saegertown (Hayfield Township)
Date of birth: 04/16/1980
Education: Current student PennWest Edinboro, Manufacturing Engineering Technology
Occupation: Quality engineer
Experience: President Healing Hearts of Crawford County, PA founding members board since 2014.
Basketball Cheer Advisor SHS 2021-present. Various other volunteer activities in community theatre, and other events.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am running for PENNCREST School Board director because I believe in the right of all students to receive the best education that a school district can offer and PENNCREST is suffering. I know our students have so much potential, but with the current environment, many students are held back from reaching that. I also believe that a board has the responsibility to ensure that the taxpayers are getting their money’s worth from the public education system. The product of a well-run, thriving district is a graduating class of students who are prepared for responsible and prosperous citizenship. Are we preparing our youth for a future in which they will be required to work with individuals of all backgrounds in an ever-changing society? I don’t believe so, and I’d like to help change that.
2) Do you support or are you against Policy 109.2
I am against policy 109.2. Parents absolutely have the right to monitor what their children are reading, but they do not and should never have the right to monitor or restrict what other children are reading. Conscientious media consumption is the responsibility of parents, not the government. Adding more restrictions inhibits individual freedoms. The type and content of media children consume should be based on the interests and maturity of each individual child. A sweeping ban on any single book restricts the students’ chances to enhance their worldview. Further, sexual content does not necessarily equate to pornography. There are many literary works with important messages that contain passages that include sexual content in context to the story. There are resources in place to assist librarians in the selection process of the literature they provide to the students and the utilzation of these resources is how books should be selected.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
No, I believe every action should be taken to keep each school in the PENNCREST School District open. Small communities like the ones in our district rely on the accessibility of these schools. The board should be investing their time into examining other options at this point.
• • •
Name: Ryan Benek
Did not return Tribune questionnaire
• • •
Name: Scott A. Stallings
Address: PO Box 521, Saegertown
Date of birth: Dec. 12, 1977
Education: BS Theology-Church Leadership Southeastern University; Lakeland, FL
Occupation: Mental Health Crisis Case Manager
Experience: My experience as it pertains to a school board environment is having a background in working in cross functional environments, facilities management and maintenance, conflict resolution, purchasing & vendor solicitation and management. In addition, I have over twenty years of experience with helping individuals from all walks of life with in a church setting.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am running for school board to ensure the academic goals of each student are met, support the teachers in their efforts in educating students and to give the district a sound fiscal footing.
2) Do you support or are you against Policy 109.2
This policy has been settled and approved by the current board. I believe all policy should be reviewed to ensure that all policies meet the needs of the district. However, the district is responsible for any potential litigation that might occur from policies passed in haste.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
Closing CS schools would be catastrophic to the community. I believe all options should be considered and when funding for upgrades to other schools were secured, CS school upgrades were tabled! Also, a citizens advisory committee that was mentioned by the current board president was to be formed and has yet to come to fruition.
• • •
Name: Brian E. Custard
Address: 10291 Shaffer Road, Meadville (East Mead Township)
Date of birth: Nov. 14, 1962
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Mercyhurst University
Major: Religious Studies
Occupation: Pastor, Barkeyville Church of God
Experience: I have served on several boards, including The Meadville Lions Club International, Miss Crawford County Scholarship Pageant – Miss America Organization, Meadville Community Theatre, Cornerstone Church of God, and Barkeyville Church of God.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I intend to run for PENNCREST School Board for similar reasons that were offered on July 4, 1776, in our Declaration of Independence. “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.” Some members of the board are encouraging and advocating the advance of democratic-socialist ideologies, and “woke” principles such as CRT. While CRT seems defeated, it’s divisiveness looms in the shadows. I Believe – it’s time to stand up for what’s right, for what protects innocence, for what insures Parent’s total control of their children’s educational experience at PENNCREST. It’s a time to do away with secret meetings about increased spending! As a conservative Christian, it’s time to take an axe to the tax!
2) Do you support or are you against Policy 109.2?
First, we must know the “Avoiding Inappropriate Materials” paragraph. It states, “Sexualized content that falls short of material prohibited by criminal laws is nonetheless generally inappropriate and/or unnecessary for minors in school. Parents/Guardians have a wide range of options outside of the district library system to introduce their child to sexualized content they deem appropriate for their child’s age. As such, the district will prioritize inclusion of quality materials suitable for educational goals and worthwhile for the limited amount of time available to students that do not contain sexualized content. No material in district libraries shall contain: Visual or visually implied depictions of sexual acts or simulations of such acts, Explicit written depictions of sexual acts, or Visual depictions of nudity — not including materials with diagrams about anatomy for science or content relating to classical works of art.” Materials inappropriate for minors don’t belong in PENNCREST! I support it!
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
I attended the board meeting that revealed the report from the PENNCREST feasibility study. I was able to hear the professional’s statistics on the use of district facilities. The report indicated there was no need to close any school in PENNCREST. I was very moved by the public comments brought before the board. What will happen to our little town if the school is closed? It will surely be diminished! So many comments were presented with the intent to stop Cambridge Springs High School from closing. The despicable aspect of the entire evening, was that all the hysteria and hype, all the fears and even tears were based on a lie! Board members informed the parents and students in attendance that closing the school was never discussed at all. One man admitted to creating the situation to increase attendance at the meeting. How shameful! I do not support closing schools!
• • •
Name: Tiffany Donor
Address: 19171 Clemmets Road, Centerville
Date of birth: Oct. 18, 1986
Education: I graduated high school from Linesville; received my bachelor’s degree in social work from Edinboro University and master’s degree in social work from University of Pittsburgh.
Occupation: Social worker
Experience: I have worked with children and young people since 2008 when I started my internship at Crawford County Human Services where I worked in the Children and Youth Services department until 2020. In November 2020, I became the manager of Auberle’s Independent Living in Crawford County, working with transition age young people (14 to 23). Throughout my career, I have learned and continue to learn what is working within their educational experience and areas that could be improved. My experience continues to help me stay current with young people.
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I want to bring the focus back to the education of our children and young people to help them become thriving, self-sufficient, and productive community members. There are many areas within our district that are going well but they are being overshadowed by unrest and areas that directly are not related to education. I want to remind our communities that the district is providing amazing educational opportunities and personal growth to our students. We do have areas to improve, and those areas should be the questions. I use creative thinking and believe in “creative consensus” which will help bring back an atmosphere where education can thrive and the dignity and respect of students and staff is valued. Getting the parents, staff, and community passionate about the educational experience will enhance those areas for improvement.
2) Do you support or are you against Policy 109.2?
I don’t believe this question is yes or no answer. I believe in good intent of people, but I think this policy was rushed and put in place without the oversight of the law. There are alternatives already in place regarding a parent’s rights to question a book. Putting a mass book ban in place was misguided and took away the parent’s right to question a book for their own child. I would like to have those alternatives explored in depth. Any policy should be looked at from each side to ensure all voices are heard.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
I am against closing a school based on a feasibility study because our schools are more than a numbers study. Basing a decision on a study that is to test an idea or project is not appropriate and is cold to the individuals within that community. Our communities deserve better.
• • •
Name: David McWright
Did not return Tribune questionnaire
Two-year term
Vote for not more than two
Name: Luigi DeFrancesco
Address: 27502 Highway 77, Guys Mills
Date of birth: May 3, 1946
Education: Bachelor in civil engineering
Occupation: Retired professional engineer
Experience: Over 10 years of school board experience
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
Public schools were established to give all future Americans an education in the fundamentals needed for a fruitful life. Unfortunately, thru the years since the creation of public schools the teaching expanded beyond the fundamentals. The parents of the district need assurance that their children will be educated with the fundamentals leading them to higher education or work place, taking their place as responsible citizens and leading a prosperous life. I want to make sure their children will satisfactorily achieve their goals. That is why I am running, again, for the office of School district Board director. I cannot do it by myself, there is a need for like minded candidates to assure the parents of the PENNCREST students.
2) Do you support or are you against Policy 109.2
First I must explain what is a policy. Policies are the equivalent to Laws enacted by the Assembly. Laws exist to protect the orderly daily life and to protect the citizens of PA. Policies have the same functions. The Board approves the curriculum and policies guide and guarantee the process. Also, policies are enacted to protect the students considering that all students 18 year old and younger are legally minors. Policy 109.2 was enacted with a dual purpose: one to assure the students get to read books selected by teachers , administration, and approved by the Board to enhance their learning, second to assure that there is no material that would break the laws of the Commonwealth like pornographic material. Yes, I support 109.2 and any other policies that will benefit and protect the students.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
Closing schools in PENNCREST is not too feasible considering the area of the district. There are lots factors to consider before considering closing. Just because some school buildings are under occupied it is not a direct reason to close any of them. My engineering background tells me that an economic analysis needs to be done taking into account all factors. All areas that are underutilized could be used for other activities in conjunction with other agencies of learning.
• • •
Name: Timothy J. Brown
Address: 434 Beach Ave., Cambridge Springs
Date of birth: Aug. 29, 1969
Education: CSHS Graduate
Experience: Concrete Construction 6 + years on the school board
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) I am running for the board for two reasons, first is the kids, I feel they have had a rough couple of years and the current board has lost focus on the larger picture.
Second is the staff, the current board has also lost sight in the challenges our staff faces every day with the challenges of educating our kids and the lack of support needed to accomplish these goals. Since Mark Gerow the role of president has left much to be desired.
We as the citizens of PENNCREST need to realize the struggles of the classroom and the affects it has on both Teachers and Students along with the parents and guardians of our students.
If we can’t support our staff, how do we expect our staff to support us? So, let’s promote the many positives and be a Better PENNCREST!
2) Policy 109.2 is quite frankly getting old. I supported 109.2 but not the back door discussions that excluded 4 of the board members. Honestly policy 123 was more important to me! 109.2 was more of an encouragement for students to check the books out that were in question than anything.
Honestly, the devices that most of our students carry can have more capabilities with more access to information than the books in the library which has limited access due to past budget cuts. I agree those books have no educational value, however, there are many issues with more importance than this. Let’s start with the test scores or how about the damage from the pandemic or maybe the budget crisis or the fact that many teachers are spending their own money to buy supplies because the district has had to make several cuts in the past several years.
3) I do not support school closing! Everyone has to understand that closing a school is not something that just happens it would take several years to accomplish. Honestly the cost savings is not there!
The upside is as a district we have a lot to offer so instead of discussing something that has already been dealt with let’s discuss what we can do to celebrate PENNCREST and encourage development in our community. First, would be infrastructure and develop land that can be welcoming to new housing construction.
Next, let’s concentrate on bringing PENNCREST back to the top of the State with our test scores and leave all the politics to other places. We have a great community and all though we may not all agree we have to be able to have intelligent discussions and come up with ideas and plans that benefit our community and most important our kids!
• • •
Name: David Valesky
Address: 11594 Hatch Hill Road, Meadville
Date of birth: 5/6/2000
Occupation: Grocery store manager
Experience: Served PENNCREST school district for the last 3 years
Three questions (150 words maximum per answer):
1) Why are you running for office?
I am running for PENNCREST School Director to ensure our district provides the highest quality education for students while protecting taxpayers’ dollars. I believe part of ensuring the best education is keeping woke agendas out of our schools. We need to get back to teaching Reading, Writing, Arithmetic, and true American History.
2) Do you support or are you against Policy 109.2
I fully support policy 109.2. Policy 109.2 ensures that all content purchased for students is age appropriate. It restricts access of sexualized content being available to minors. While the policy protects students, it also protects taxpayers from being forced to pay for sexual content.
3) Do you support or are you against closing schools based upon feasibility studies?
I am against closing Cambridge Springs Schools. The school is an important part of the community. I believe we need find ways to utilize the space that is available. I also believe we need to make it a priority to invest in improving the facility.
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Four-year term
Vote for not more than five
Allison Beers
Michael Chausse
Brian E. Custard
Nerissa Galt
Tiffany A. Donor
Scott Stallings
Ryan Benek
Randy Styborski
David McWright
Eli Skelton
Two-year term
Vote for not more than two
Luigi DeFrancesco
David Valesky
Timothy J. Brown
