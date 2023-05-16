Polls close at 8 p.m. in Crawford County and throughout Pennsylvania.
CRAWFORD COUNTY COMMISSIONER
REPUBLICAN
Vote for not more than two
Brenda Braden
Roger Schlosser
Scott T. Schell
Eric Henry
Todd Siple
CRAWFORD COUNTY CORONER
REPUBLICAN
Vote for one
Eric D. Coston
Aimee C. Spitzer
Toni Longo
CRAWFORD COUNTY AUDITOR
REPUBLICAN
Vote for not more than two
Renee Kiser
Stacey A. Holzer
Kelsey Zimmerman
Joshua Manuel
CRAWFORD COUNTY PROTHONOTARY
REPUBLICAN
Vote for one
Roan Hunter
Emmy Arnett
CONNEAUT SCHOOL BOARD
Region 2
Four-year term
Vote for one
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Edward Williamson
Travis W. Crytzer
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Edward Williamson
Travis W. Crytzer
REGION 3
Vote for not more than two
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Steven E. Nader
Brooke Leuthold
G.W. Hall
CRAWFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD
Four-year term
Vote for not more than five
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
David Biggs
Kevin G. Merritt
Bonnie Murphy
Lisa Whitenack
Wallace (Wally) G. Mason II
Monica Hargenrater
Ed DeVore
Benjamin Bargar
Shanna Hodgson
Bryan J. Miller
Michael Cain
Robert S. Conley
Jeff Rose
Ronnie (Ron) Irwin
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Vote for not more than five
Ed Devore
Ron Irwin
Michael Cain
Wallace G. Mason II
Jeff Rose
Shanna Hodgson
Dave Biggs
Lisa Whitenack
Monica Hargenrater
Bonnie Murphy
Delwood J Smith
Bryan J. Miller
Kevin G. Merritt
Two-year term
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Vote for one
Tammy Silvis
Melissa Burnett
REPUBLICAN
Vote for one
Melissa Burnett
Tammy Silvis
PENNCREST SCHOOL BOARD
Four-year term
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Vote for not more than five
Allison Beers
Eli Skelton
Randy Styborski
Michael Chausse
Nerissa Galt
Ryan Benek
Scott A. Stallings
Brian E. Custard
Tiffany Donor
David McWright
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Vote for not more than five
Allison Beers
Michael Chausse
Brian E. Custard
Nerissa Galt
Tiffany A. Donor
Scott Stallings
Ryan Benek
Randy Styborski
David McWright
Eli Skelton
Two-year term
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Vote for not more than two
Luigi DeFrancesco
Timothy J. Brown
David Valesky
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Vote for not more than two
Luigi DeFrancesco
David Valesky
Timothy J. Brown
