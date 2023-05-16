VOTE.jpg

Polls close at 8 p.m. in Crawford County and throughout Pennsylvania.

We will update totals of contested races throughout the evening as they become available.

CRAWFORD COUNTY COMMISSIONER

REPUBLICAN

Vote for not more than two

Brenda Braden

Roger Schlosser

Scott T. Schell

Eric Henry

Todd Siple

CRAWFORD COUNTY CORONER

REPUBLICAN

Vote for one

Eric D. Coston

Aimee C. Spitzer

Toni Longo

CRAWFORD COUNTY AUDITOR

REPUBLICAN

Vote for not more than two

Renee Kiser

Stacey A. Holzer

Kelsey Zimmerman

Joshua Manuel

CRAWFORD COUNTY PROTHONOTARY

REPUBLICAN

Vote for one

Roan Hunter

Emmy Arnett

CONNEAUT SCHOOL BOARD

Region 2

Four-year term

Vote for one

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

Edward Williamson

Travis W. Crytzer

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Edward Williamson

Travis W. Crytzer

REGION 3

Vote for not more than two

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Steven E. Nader

Brooke Leuthold

G.W. Hall 

CRAWFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD

Four-year term

Vote for not more than five

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

David Biggs

Kevin G. Merritt

Bonnie Murphy 

Lisa Whitenack

Wallace (Wally) G. Mason II

Monica Hargenrater

Ed DeVore

Benjamin Bargar

Shanna Hodgson

Bryan J. Miller

Michael Cain

Robert S. Conley

Jeff Rose

Ronnie (Ron) Irwin

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Vote for not more than five

Ed Devore

Ron Irwin

Michael Cain

Wallace G. Mason II

Jeff Rose

Shanna Hodgson

Dave Biggs

Lisa Whitenack

Monica Hargenrater

Bonnie Murphy

Delwood J Smith

Bryan J. Miller

Kevin G. Merritt

Two-year term

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

Vote for one

Tammy Silvis

Melissa Burnett

REPUBLICAN

Vote for one

Melissa Burnett

Tammy Silvis

PENNCREST SCHOOL BOARD

Four-year term

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

Vote for not more than five

Allison Beers

Eli Skelton

Randy Styborski

Michael Chausse

Nerissa Galt

Ryan Benek

Scott A. Stallings

Brian E. Custard

Tiffany Donor

David McWright

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Vote for not more than five

Allison Beers

Michael Chausse

Brian E. Custard

Nerissa Galt

Tiffany A. Donor

Scott Stallings

Ryan Benek

Randy Styborski

David McWright

Eli Skelton

Two-year term

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

Vote for not more than two

Luigi DeFrancesco

Timothy J. Brown

David Valesky

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Vote for not more than two

Luigi DeFrancesco

David Valesky

Timothy J. Brown

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you